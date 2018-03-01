A passenger is in hospital after a cellphone reportedly caught fire on an Air Canada flight departing Toronto’s Pearson international airport to Vancouver Thursday morning.
According to an Air Canada spokesperson, flight AC1010 was preparing to depart to Vancouver when a customer’s cellphone began to burn.
“The fire was immediately extinguished by our crew and there was no damage to the aircraft, however the owner of the phone suffered injuries and was treated by emergency services who attended the aircraft,” said an Air Canada spokesperson, in an email to MobileSyrup.
A Toronto Pearson airport representative confirmed to MobileSyrup that “Fire & Emergency Services responded to the call.”
680 News reported that the passenger was treated for minor burns on one hand.
Air Canada told MobileSyrup that the customer was “able to walk off the plane and the person’s present condition is not known.”
The flight was delayed for two hours but eventually departed to Vancouver. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-9 with 266 passengers onboard.
According to CBC News, Peel police confirmed that an LG phone was responsible.
Update 01/03/2018 (12:07pm ET): Story updated with comment from Air Canada.
Update 01/03/2018 (1:01pm ET): Story updated with additional reporting.
Comments