Xbox sale offers 75 percent off games like FIFA, Forza and Star Wars

Microsoft has revealed this week’s Xbox One sale, which is focused largely on LEGO and sports games.
Below is a highlight of some of the deals (listed in Canadian dollars):
Battlefield 1 Revolution (base game plus DLC) — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
FIFA 18 — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
Forza Motorsport 7 — $51.99 (regular $79.99) [with Xbox Live Gold]
Grand Theft Auto V — $35 (regular $69.99)
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 — $63.99 (regular $79.99)
Madden 18 — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
Star Wars Battlefront II — $32 (regular $79.99)
Deals are valid until 6am ET/9am PT on Tuesday, March 6th.
The full list of discounted games can be found here.
