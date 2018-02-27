Resources
Xbox sale offers 75 percent off games like FIFA, Forza and Star Wars

Feb 27, 2018

7:10 PM EST

Xbox One S console

Microsoft has revealed this week’s Xbox One sale, which is focused largely on LEGO and sports games.

Below is a highlight of some of the deals (listed in Canadian dollars):

Battlefield 1 Revolution (base game plus DLC) — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
FIFA 18 — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
Forza Motorsport 7 — $51.99 (regular $79.99) [with Xbox Live Gold]
Grand Theft Auto V — $35 (regular $69.99)
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 — $63.99 (regular $79.99)
Madden 18 — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
Star Wars Battlefront II — $32 (regular $79.99)

Deals are valid until 6am ET/9am PT on Tuesday, March 6th.

The full list of discounted games can be found here.

