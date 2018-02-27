News
PREVIOUS|

Celebrate Pokémon Day by talking to Pikachu on Google Home and Amazon Echo

Feb 27, 2018

8:08 AM EST

0 comments

Pokémon Day 2018

Pokémon Day 2018 is today, marking 22 years of the massively popular Japanese role-playing game franchises.

To celebrate the occasion, the Pokémon Company has announced a number of events and offers across a variety of platforms.

Perhaps most interesting of all is ‘Pikachu Talk,’ a free app for Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers. With Pikachu Talk, the speakers will respond to questions with one of the iconic electric mouse’s squeaks.

Fans who use Snapchat can also take advantage of limited-time filters based on Kanto region starters Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Other events include the special party hat-wearing Pikachu in Pokémon Go that appeared in last year’s Pokémon Day, which will appear on February 28th at 1pm PT/4pm ET, and free streams of the newest film, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!, in the Pokémon TV website and Android/iOS app.

Related Articles

News

Feb 8, 2018

1:23 PM EST

Snapchat now allows users to create personalized Lenses for celebrations

Business

Jan 10, 2018

8:04 PM EST

Ontario government inviting the public to vote on ideas for 2018 budget

News

Feb 23, 2018

7:06 AM EST

Pokémon Go’s second Community Day event to run on February 24

News

Jan 31, 2018

9:40 AM EST

Bell tackles mental health stigma with Let’s Talk Day 2018

Comments