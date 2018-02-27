Google asks Pixel users to help it make the phone’s Settings app experience better

Google’s Pixel software team has taken to Reddit to solicit feedback on how it can improve the phone’s Settings app and overall configuration experience.
Specifically, the team is asking users to comment on the following topics:
- There’s a setting you constantly have to manage yourself (e.g. you turn Bluetooth on and off 10 times a day)
- There’s a setting you love, but wish you had found out about earlier (e.g. you are a big DND user, but never realized there was a DND scheduling feature)
- There’s a setting or configuration you wish your phone could be smarter about (e.g. why can’t my Pixel put itself in airplane mode when I’m taking off in a plane?)
- There’s a setting or configuration you wish your phone could remind you about (e.g. I wish my phone could make sure I don’t forget to silence my phone at work)
- There are settings you changed the second you setup your phone (e.g. I turned off haptic feedback right away after setting up my Pixel)
“We don’t have any features or product plans to announce right now, but we hope to incorporate this feedback to improve your Settings experience on Pixel devices in the future,” writes the Pixel team.
Users have already started offering some interesting suggestions. For instance, several users have asked Google to implement a per app auto-rotation feature.
Visit the Pixel subreddit to add your voice to the discussion.
Source: Reddit
