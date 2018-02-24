News
Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Feb 24, 2018

3:03 PM EST

s9

Tomorrow Samsung will unveil both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at its Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition, rumours claim the South Korean company will also show off a revamped DeX Pad alongside new virtual reality hardware.

MobileSyrup will be following the event live, giving you all of the specs, the pricing and Canadian availability. However, you can follow the event live at home as well.

Here’s everything you need to tune into the event in real-time:

Date and time: February 25th at 12PM ET/ February 25th at 9PM PT

You can follow the livestream on Samsung’s website here. When the livestream does become available, we’ll have it embedded in this story.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for more in formation about the S9 and S9+, check out our round-up of what to expect from both smartphones.

