The City of Brantford is currently under a state of emergency due to flooding and rising water levels. The total number of homes impacted in the evacuation order was 2,200, which is approximately 4,900 residents.
A number of politicians, including Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reached out to Brantford inhabitants via social media.
My thoughts are with everyone affected by the flooding in Brantford, ON – stay safe, listen to your local authorities and please follow evacuation orders.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2018
From a Canadian carrier perspective, Rogers is first to assist during the time of need, noting on Twitter that it will be waiving overage charges for domestic calls, text or data overages until February 24th.
For our customers in evacuated areas of #Brantford, we’re waiving overage charges for domestic calls, text or data overages until Feb. 24 so you can stay connected worry-free. Stay safe! @CityofBrantford
— Rogers (@Rogers) February 22, 2018
We have reached out to other carriers to see if charges will also be waived.
