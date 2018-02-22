News
Rogers waives overage fees to those impacted by Brantford state of emergency

Feb 22, 2018

10:25 AM EST

brantford

The City of Brantford is currently under a state of emergency due to flooding and rising water levels. The total number of homes impacted in the evacuation order was 2,200, which is approximately 4,900 residents.

A number of politicians, including Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reached out to Brantford inhabitants via social media.

From a Canadian carrier perspective, Rogers is first to assist during the time of need, noting on Twitter that it will be waiving overage charges for domestic calls, text or data overages until February 24th.

We have reached out to other carriers to see if charges will also be waived.

Image via: Twitter

