New Intel Spectre update rolls out to 6th, 7th and 8th gen processors

Intel has announced the release of production microcode updates to its manufacturing customers and partners for Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake-based platforms, as well as additional Skylake-based platforms.
The company says this represents its 6th, 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core product lines, in addition to its latest Intel Core X-series processor family and the recently announced Intel Xeon Scalable and Intel Xeon D processors for data centre systems.
Intel says the new microcode will be made available “in most cases” through OEM firmware updates.
The new update is part of an ongoing effort to maintain security and stability following the Spectre and Meltdown glitches that started plaguing the internet in January.
Source: Intel
Comments