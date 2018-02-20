Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in March

Microsoft has announced the free games coming to its premium Games with Gold Xbox One and Xbox 360 service in the month of March.
March’s free titles include the following:
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Ubisoft-developed game Trials of the Blood Dragon is a singleplayer title with competitive and precise physical-based racing trials. The game is full of bright colours and features an aesthetic that’s reminiscent of the 80s. This game will be available for free all month long and normally retails for $14.99.
Superhot
Superhot is a first person shooter developed by the Superhot Team. The game doesn’t feature conveniently placed ammo drops or regenerating health bars. Instead, when the player runs out of bullets, they must kill an enemy and grab whatever weapon they’re carrying. Superhot is available from March 16th to April 15th and normally retails for $24.99.
Brave
Action adventure title Brave: The Video Game ties in with the 2012 Pixar movie Brave. The game includes both a singleplayer and local co-operative game mode — it also features puzzles and an arena fight. The game is available on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One and from March 1st to March 15th. Brave: The Video Game usually retails for $19.99.
Quantum Conundrum
Quantum Conundrum is a puzzle platformer game developed by Airtight Games and published by Square Enix. The game has the player looking for their uncle while shifting through international dimensions in real time. The game is available from March 16th to the 31st and is playable on both Xbox One and Xbox 360. The game typically retails for $9.99.
