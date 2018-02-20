Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in March

Feb 20, 2018

2:16 PM EST

0 comments

Superhot gameplay

Microsoft has announced the free games coming to its premium Games with Gold Xbox One and Xbox 360 service in the month of March.

March’s free titles include the following:

Trials of the Blood Dragon


Ubisoft-developed game Trials of the Blood Dragon is a singleplayer title with competitive and precise physical-based racing trials. The game is full of bright colours and features an aesthetic that’s reminiscent of the 80s. This game will be available for free all month long and normally retails for $14.99.

Superhot

Superhot is a first person shooter developed by the Superhot Team. The game doesn’t feature conveniently placed ammo drops or regenerating health bars. Instead, when the player runs out of bullets, they must kill an enemy and grab whatever weapon they’re carrying. Superhot is available from March 16th to April 15th and normally retails for $24.99.

Brave

Action adventure title Brave: The Video Game ties in with the 2012 Pixar movie Brave. The game includes both a singleplayer and local co-operative game mode — it also features puzzles and an arena fight. The game is available on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One and from March 1st to March 15th. Brave: The Video Game usually retails for $19.99.

Quantum Conundrum

Quantum Conundrum is a puzzle platformer game developed by Airtight Games and published by Square Enix. The game has the player looking for their uncle while shifting through international dimensions in real time. The game is available from March 16th to the 31st and is playable on both Xbox One and Xbox 360. The game typically retails for $9.99.

Related Articles

News

Jan 25, 2018

8:02 AM EST

Some Xbox One games up to 75 percent off during ‘Deals with Gold’ sale

Resources

Dec 22, 2017

3:26 PM EST

Here’s a list of the free games hitting Xbox’s Games with Gold in January

Resources

Jan 25, 2018

2:46 PM EST

Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in February

News

Feb 13, 2018

12:55 PM EST

EB Games Canada now offering pre-orders on ‘The Duke’ Xbox One controller

Comments