A large number of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 games have been significantly discounted as part of three different PlayStation-related sales.
Currently, PlayStation has a sale dedicated to Far Cry Sale which ends February 27th. Additionally PlayStation has a PS Plus sale exclusively for PlayStation Plus members which also ends on February 27th. While the company’s EA sale — similar to Xbox’s EA sale — ends March 6th.
Here are some of the titles for each of the sales.
- Far Cry 4: was $49.99 and is now $14.99 — Far Cry Sale ending February 27th.
- Far Cry Primal: was $79.99 and is now $23.99 — Far Cry Sale ending February 27th.
- Far Cry 3: was $19.99 and is now $5.99 — Far Cry Sale ending February 27th.
- Far Cry 2: was $19.99 and is now $5.99 — Far Cry Sale ending February 27th.
- Doom VFR: was $39.99 and is now $27.99 — PS Plus member sale which ends February 27th.
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR: was $79.99 and is now $55.99 — PS Plus member sale sales which ends February 27th.
- Batman: Arkham VR: was $26.99 and is now $16.19 — PS Plus members sale which ends February 27th.
- Apollo 11 VR: was $15.99 and is now $7.99 — PS Plus members sales which ends February 27th.
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition: was $53.49 and is now $21.39 — EA sale ends March 6th.
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition: was $51.99 and is now $25.99 — EA’s sale ends March 6th.
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst: was $26.99 and is now $13.49 –– EA’s sale ends March 6th.
- EA Sports NHL 18 Standard Edition: was $39.99 and is now $79.99 — EA’s sale ends March 6th.
- Unravel: was $19.99 and is now $7.99 — EA’s sale ends March 6th.
Click here for all PlayStation deals.
