PlayStation currently has three sales with discounts up to 70 percent off

Feb 20, 2018

5:17 PM EST

Doom

A large number of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 games have been significantly discounted as part of three different PlayStation-related sales.

Currently, PlayStation has a sale dedicated to Far Cry Sale which ends February 27th. Additionally PlayStation has a PS Plus sale exclusively for PlayStation Plus members which also ends on February 27th. While the company’s EA sale  — similar to Xbox’s EA sale — ends March 6th.

Here are some of the titles for each of the sales.

Click here for all PlayStation deals.

