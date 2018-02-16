Play any Xbox One game online for free this weekend during Microsoft’s Free Play Days promotion

Just in time for the weekend, Microsoft is giving Xbox owners who aren’t signed up for the company’s premium Gold subscription a chance to play games online for free.
Until Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at 11:59pm PST, both Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners can play online with friends and strangers for free as part of the company’s new Free Play Days promotion.
“This event is a terrific opportunity for all our players to experience multiplayer gaming, one of the most popular benefits of an Xbox Live Gold member, on every multiplayer-enabled game they own across the Xbox family of devices,” writes the Microsoft’s Enrico Toro, on the company’s Xbox Wire website.
Additionally, all Xbox Live members will be able to play Rainbow Six Siege and NBA 2K18 for free this weekend.
For further information on the promotion, check out the company’s Free Play Days webpage.
Source: Microsoft
Comments