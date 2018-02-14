Ontario to expand broadband high-speed internet to 850 more public schools

Ontario public students are going to have a new reason to look forward to going to school.
The Government of Ontario announced Wednesday that it plans on expanding its broadband high-speed internet program for public schools in the province.
The Province is increasing its capital investment to $90 million CAD, and the expansion is expected to be completed by 2021.
Approximately 850 schools and 250,000 students across Ontario will be affected by this expansion.
“I am pleased with the progress our government is making to provide students with safe and equitable access to broadband, no matter where they live,” said Indira Naidoo-Harris, Ontario’s minister of education and the minister responsible for early years and child care, in a February 14th, 2018 media release. “This second wave of funding brings us one step closer to our vision of an education system that provides all students in Ontario with the tools and resources to reach their full potential.”
The Province rolled out its broadband initiative to 182 schools in May 2017, promising to improve internet access for approximately 73,000 students.
The Ontario government initially promised an investment of up to $50 million.
According to the February release, 181 schools and 70,500 students have benefitted from the initiative as of 2018.
“As MPP for Guelph, I saw firsthand how significant the first phase investment in broadband was for strengthening the learning experience for students in our region,” said Liz Sandals, the MPP for Guelph, in the same February release. “Now, even more students across the province will have better access to interactive e-learning resources that will help them to develop the skills they need to succeed both inside and outside the classroom.”
Source: Government of Ontario
