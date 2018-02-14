Facebook has rolled out a series of love-themed features for couples to commemorate Valentine’s Day.
When in a Messenger conversation with someone who you’re marked as being in a relationship with, the following Valentine’s Day-themed features and settings will appear:
- custom emoji (located in the lower right hand corner) will be set to 😍 to make it easier to express love
- a shower of hearts will fall across the screen
- chats can be personalized with custom text colour, emoji and nicknames
- your loved one will appear first in the ‘Active’ tab before anyone else
A number of romantic filters are also available in Messenger Camera, such as heart eyes (added once a mouth is opened, a falling candy heart effect and a ‘Queen of Hearts’ look.
In addition to the new features, Facebook also revealed some love-themed statistics. According to the social media giant, Messenger users share over two billion emoji every day, with 😘, 😍, and ❤ being three of the most popular.
Meanwhile, a heart is the second most popular emoji for both men and women, while red is the most popular chat colour among all users.
Source: Facebook
