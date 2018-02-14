Access 200+ Courses on Productivity Tips for 90% off

Learning new skills has its place when it comes to earning a promotion, but sometimes the only thing standing between you and a higher pay grade is your productivity level. That’s why it pays to round out your professional toolbox with a suite of tools that help you get more done faster, such as Microsoft Office and Adobe Studio. Of course, these programs can often pose a steep learning curve, but that’s where a resource like the eduCBA Office Productivity Lifetime Subscription Bundle can help, and it’s on sale for over 90% off.
This training collection features more than 700 hours of training on various productivity and office tools spread across 200 courses. With a lifetime subscription, you can tackle these courses on your own time and at the pace that’s right for you. You’ll develop skills in Microsoft Office, Adobe Studio, SQL, and more and even earn certificates for each course you finish, validating your training immediately.
You can take the first step towards your next promotion with the eduCBA Office Productivity Lifetime Subscription Bundle, on sale for $36 CAD [$29 USD].
Comments