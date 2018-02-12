London Spitfire win stage one of the Overwatch League finals

The London Spitfire have won the first stage of the Overwatch League.
The London-based team had a very close finals match against the New York Excelsior, but won it all with a score of 3-2.
This past Saturday the top three teams, the Houston Outlaws, the London Spitfire and the New York Excelsior, took to the stage to fight for the finals.
The London Spitfire defeated the Houston Outlaws 4-1 in the semifinals, then went off to challenge the New York Excelsior who got a stage one bye.
While things were looking grim for the Spitfire, with Excelsior having a 2-0 lead, the team overcame the odds and bested the near unbeatable team.
London’s win got the team $100,000 USD prize, while the Excelsiors received a $25,000 prize for being the runner ups.
These were the end of stage standings.
- London Spitfire
- New York Excelsior
- Houston Outlaws
Los Angeles Valiant
Seoul Dynasty
Boston Uprising
Philadelphia Fusion
Los Angeles Gladiators
San Fransisco Shock
Dallas Fuel
London Mayhem
Shanghai Dragons
While this might have been the end of the first stage, the season is far from over.
Overwatch League stage two commences February 21st kicking off with L.A Valiant versus the Seoul Dynasty.
Stage two will definitely see a switch of heroes as the changes to Mercy will finally be live.
Mercy recently changes preventing the doctor from immediately resurrecting an ally after her ultimate ‘Guardian Angel’ ability is used. The change also decreased the duration of Guardian Angel as well as Guardian Angel’s speed boost. Such a drastic change wasn’t pushed immediately into the League.
Now teams have a week and a half to practice with this Mercy change
In other Overwatch League news, after last Saturday’s match the Houston Outlaws’ player Austin ‘Muma’ Wilmot, the first League player to openly come out as gay, has reportedly received so many death threats he has removed direct messaging from his profile.
In more positive Overwatch League news, Seoul Dynasty has reportedly signed the League’s first female player, Kim “Geguri” Se-yeon.
