Telus flanker brand Koodo has launched a new refer-a-friend offer that rewards both the referring individual, as well as new customers, with $50 in bill credits.
The deal is available until March 1st, 2018 and requires those interested to submit their “name and email before activating with Koodo,” in order to qualify for the credit. Once the new phone number has been activated, instructions will be sent to the subscriber’s email in order for them to claim their reward.
The carrier says that the money is only awarded after the customer activates and when “all the requirements” have been met. Koodo launched the offer in late January.
Here’s how the deal works, according to Koodo:
- First, Log in using your Self Serve email and password in order to send referrals to friends and family.
- Once they receive your referral, they’ll then need to redeem the offer by entering their name and email address into the referral system before they activate a service with Koodo.
- Referrals can then buy a phone or SIM card and activate with a Koodo plan
- After they’ve activated, your referrals will need to log back into the referral system and enter their new Koodo phone number.
You can find the deal at this link after logging into your Koodo account.
Neither of Koodo’s main competitors, Fido or Virgin, currently advertise referral programs, but both carriers used to offer similar referral programs.
Comments