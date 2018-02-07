Google and Nest hardware teams consolidate to develop smart home products

Four years ago, Google acquired smart home company Nest. However, despite having a new parent company, Nest has primarily operated independently during this time.
Now, though, Google has announced that it will be consolidating its Nest and Google Hardware teams to work on smart home technology.
Google pointed out that individually, these respective teams have seen great success. In 2017, Nest doubled its hardware portfolio to sell more devices than the previous two years combined.
Google proper, meanwhile, sold tens of millions of ‘Home’ smart home products, which have become popular for their Google Assistant-powered voice command features.
Therefore, the goal is to leverage the strengths of both teams to better develop smart home products.
“By working together, we’ll continue to combine hardware, software and services to create a home that’s safer, friendlier to the environment, smarter and even helps you save money—built with Google’s artificial intelligence and the Assistant at the core,” Google said in a blog post.
It’s currently unclear how exactly the two teams will work with one another or what kinds of smart home products may come out of the partnership.
