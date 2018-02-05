Nike continues to gamify the act of getting into shape with a new rewards system for the Nike Plus fitness app.
“The premise is simple: The more active you are, the more you get rewarded,” says the sportswear giant. “Whether you run more miles through the Nike Run Club app or do five new strength routines in the Nike Training Club app this month, every time you stride or rep, your physical achievements trigger rewards.”
These rewards include special, free-to-use Apple Music playlists, guided meditation exercises on Headspace, Class Pass credits and a custom t-shirt to commemorate your effort. There’s also a Birth Month Rewards promo, which offers free bonuses all month long and grants special gifts with the purchase of specific items.
Rewards users will also have access to exclusive Nike shoes, such as the Zoom KDX, or the Kyrie 4 iD and Epic React Flyknit in White Fusion, all of which are available this month.
You can check out a full rundown on the rewards system here.
Source: Engadget
