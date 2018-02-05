Motorola Moto Z2 Play now available at Videotron

Videotron is now carrying the Motorola Moto Z2 Play.
The Quebec carrier is offering the mid-range smartphone in a 32GB ‘Lunar Grey’ model.
The Moto Z2 Play’s specs are as follows:
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor
- 5.5 inch AMOLED screen
- 3,000mAh battery
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB)
- 5MP front camera and 12MP rear camera, with 4K Ultra HD video also supported
Videotron is selling the Moto Z2 Play for $0 on a $67.95/month 4GB + 1GB Premium two-year plan.
The phone can also be purchased for $99.95 on a $55.95/month 2GB basic two-year plan, $199.95 on a $43.95/month 1GB basic two-year plan or $0 on a $68.95/month 2GB Canada-US borderline two-year plan.
Alternatively, the phone can be bought outright for $469.95.
As a bonus, Videotron is also offering a free Moto Insta-Share portable projector (valued at $399.99 CAD) with the purchase of a Moto Z2 Play.
Source: Videotron
Comments