News
PREVIOUS|

Motorola Moto Z2 Play now available at Videotron

Feb 5, 2018

6:39 PM EST

0 comments

Videotron website on phone

Videotron is now carrying the Motorola Moto Z2 Play.

The Quebec carrier is offering the mid-range smartphone in a 32GB ‘Lunar Grey’ model.

The Moto Z2 Play’s specs are as follows:

  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor
  • 5.5 inch AMOLED screen
  • 3,000mAh battery
  • 3GB of RAM
  • 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB)
  • 5MP front camera and 12MP rear camera, with 4K Ultra HD video also supported

Videotron is selling the Moto Z2 Play for $0 on a $67.95/month 4GB + 1GB Premium two-year plan.

The phone can also be purchased for $99.95 on a $55.95/month 2GB basic two-year plan, $199.95 on a $43.95/month 1GB basic two-year plan or $0 on a $68.95/month 2GB Canada-US borderline two-year plan.

Alternatively, the phone can be bought outright for $469.95.

As a bonus, Videotron is also offering a free Moto Insta-Share portable projector (valued at $399.99 CAD) with the purchase of a Moto Z2 Play.

Source: Videotron

Related Articles

News

Jan 29, 2018

6:09 PM EST

TekSavvy launches GigaSpeed Internet Service in Quebec

News

Jan 22, 2018

12:19 PM EST

Quebec teenager issues cease-and-desist letter to school board over smartphone seizures

News

Nov 22, 2017

5:27 PM EST

Quebecor CEO urges prime minister to charge sales tax on Netflix

News

Feb 5, 2018

1:21 PM EST

Bell launches SnackableTV on Android, announces Letterkenny as first original series

Comments