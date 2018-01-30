Some PlayStation games on sale for up to 70 percent off for PS Plus subscribers

A large number of PlayStation 4 and (two) PlayStation 3 games have been significantly discounted as part of a new ‘PlayStation Plus Specials’ sale.
This week’s offers end on Tuesday, February 6th at 11am ET. This sale is only for those who have a PlayStation Plus subscription.
Below are only some of the games that are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollar.
- Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T Super Bowl Edition — from $79.99 to $23.99
- EA Sports NHL 18 Standard Edition — from $79.99 to $23.99
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide — from $53.49 to $10.69
- Need for Speed — from $79.99 to $39.99
- 7 Days to Die — from $39.99 to $19.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition — from $79.99 to $39.99
- Call of Duty WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle — from $144.99 to $101.49
- Absolver — from $39.99 to $23.99
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction — from $79.99 to $39.99
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — from $53.49 to $26.74
- EA Sports FIFA 18 & NBA Live 18: The One Edition — from $99.99 to $49.99
- Homefront: The Revolution — from $39.99 to $11.99
- EA Sports FIFA 18 and Need for Speed Payback — from $119.99 to $59.99
For the full list of games on sale, click here.
