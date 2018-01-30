Some PlayStation games on sale for up to 70 percent off for PS Plus subscribers

News
The below sale is only for PlayStation Plus subscribers

Jan 30, 2018

5:10 PM EST

A large number of PlayStation 4 and (two) PlayStation 3 games have been significantly discounted as part of a new ‘PlayStation Plus Specials’ sale.

This week’s offers end on Tuesday, February 6th at 11am ET. This sale is only for those who have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Below are only some of the games that are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollar.

For the full list of games on sale, click here.

  • Today is also the last chance to use a coupon code for 10 percent off any order on the North American PS Store purchase.
  • A coupon for 10% off on the PlayStation store
  • The coupon can no longer be redeemed after 3am ET/ 12am PT tonight.

