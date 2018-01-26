News
Android Wear 2.9 update will bring unread notification indicator feature

Jan 26, 2018

2:43 PM EST

Android Wear Notifications indicator

Even as Android Wear flounders, Google continues to work on more updates for the platform. An upcoming version, 2.9, brings an unread notification indicator feature to the platform.

From the looks of it, the dot-shaped indicator is surrounded by a ring which will appear at the bottom of each watch face by default.

However, developers playing around with the new Android Wear SDK 2.2.0 appear to have found ways to adjust the position and appearance of the indicators. So far developers have changed the notification indicator so that it shows the number of unread notifications. Additionally, developers have created custom displays for the platform.

Lastly, the latest SDK release includes the final version of an emulator based on Oreo. Full details on the update are available on Google’s Android Developers Blog.

While we haven’t seen very much of Android Wear this past year, it’s possible that Google will feature the platform at Google I/O 2018.

Source: Android Developer Blog

