The latest public versions of Apple’s various operating systems — iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2 and tvOS 11.2.5 — are now available to download.
In terms of the iPhone and iPad’s operating system update, iOS 11.2.5 solves a recently uncovered malicious link bug that caused iMessage to instantly crash and freeze.
iOS 11.2.5 also reveals some of the HomePod’s functionality, including the ability to create custom scenes, as well as support for muting the smart speaker’s “Hey Siri” feature. Apple has revealed that its $349 USD (about $434 CAD) HomePod is set to launch in the U.S. on February 9th, but a Canadian release date has not appeared yet.
In the update’s notes, Apple says that “iOS 11.2.5 includes support for HomePod and introduces the ability for Siri to read the news (U.S., U.K. and Australia only).”
watchOS 4.2.2’s update notes mention that the latest version of Apple’s wearable operating system “includes improvements and bug fixes.”
tvOS 11.2.5 focuses on performance improvements and bug fixes as well, according to the update’s notes.
MobileSyrup can confirm that updates for all of Apple’s operating systems should now be available to all Canadians.
Comments