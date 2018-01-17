News
Pre-orders for Microsoft’s 15-inch Surface Book 2 are now available in Canada

Jan 17, 2018

12:01 PM EST

3 comments

Surface Book 2

Microsoft’s 13-inch Surface Book 2 made its way to Canada back in November, but at launch, the 15-inch version was nowhere to be found.

Now Microsoft is bringing the 15-inch Surface Book 2 to 17 additional countries, including Canada, as well as Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Pre-orders for the laptop-tablet hybrid device are now available in Canada.

The 15-inch Surface Book 2 features a Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card, making it a surprisingly capable portable gaming PC. The laptop also features Xbox Wireless support, allowing any Xbox controller to work with the Surface Book 2 without the need for an additional adapter.

In Senior Editor Rose Behar’s review of the Surface Book 2, she said the following about Microsoft’s latest laptop:

“On the face of it, this isn’t the most exciting update on the already-stellar Surface Book line, but it might be the one that popularizes these devices in the mainstream. The small but meaningful enhancements came together to produce a laptop that more than challenges the latest 13-inch MacBook Pros and similar competitors.”

The lowest configuration for the Surface Book 2 starts at $3,199 CAD and goes all the way up to $4,199.

Comments

  • Victor Creed

    $3200 and up….

    Lol. No.

    • The 13-inch Surface Book 2 starts at $1,980

    • Captain H. Morgan

      but 15 inch starts at $3,200.