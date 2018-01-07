Acer reveals 8.98mm-thick Swift 7 Ultrabook starting at $1,699 USD

Acer has revealed its thinnest laptop yet, the Swift 7 Ultrabook, ahead of CES 2018.
In fact, at 8.98mm thick, Acer claims its new laptop is the thinnest in the world. It runs on a 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor (one generation behind the current model), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCle SSD storage. It also promises up to 10 hours of battery life and features an integrated Intel XMM 4G LTE modem, still a rarity for laptops.
Acer says the all-black aluminum uni-body chassis integrates the antenna to enhance wireless signal quality. Users can either slot in a nano SIM or use eSIM. The functionality pits it against the new ARM-based Windows laptops being developed with Qualcomm chips from Asus, HP and (coming soon) Lenovo.
As for display, the Swift 7 Ultrabook features slim bezels around the 14-inch 1080p touchscreen.
Acer says the Swift 7 Ultrabook will be available in North America in March 2018 with prices starting at $1,699 USD. The company says Canadian pricing information is “not available at this time,” but it will confirm final Canadian pricing in the future.
In addition to Swift 7 Ultrabook, Acer announced an update to the 15-inch Nitro 5 casual gaming laptop, refreshing the platform with AMD Radeon RX560 graphics, the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors, Nitro Sense GPU/CPU monitoring software and DDR4 RAM of up to 32GB. The internal solid-state drive, meanwhile, is configurable up to 512GB.
The laptop will be available in May 2018 in North America, with prices starting at $799 USD.
Finally, there’s the Acer Spin 3 laptop line, updated to support the latest 8th Gen Intel processors. It now has a 14-inch Full HD display (smaller than the previous 15.6-inch offerings) and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. It features a 360-degree dual-torque hinge, earning its name and allowing for various form factors from tablet to tent mode.
It’s due to release February 2018, with prices starting at $599 USD.
