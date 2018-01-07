Acer reveals $250 USD Chromebook 11 with up to 10 hours battery life

Alongside announcements of higher-end laptops like the Swift 7 Ultrabook, Acer has revealed a new version of its Chromebook 11.
The new Chromebook 11 features fairly lowly specs, but promises up to 10 hours of battery for a reasonable price.
Additionally, it stocks an 11.6-inch touch or non-touch display in a fanless design. The device is 18.15mm thick and weighs 2.43 pounds. Both the touch and non-touch variant feature a modest 1366 x 768 resolution.
It runs on the newest of Intel’s low-end Celeron processors, backed by 4GB of memory and 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage.
Acer says the laptop will fully support Google Play at launch, allowing users to run Android apps on the device.
As for ports, the Chromebook 11 features two USB 3.1 Type C connection points, a microSD card reader and two USB 3.0 ports.
Acer says “several models” of the Chromebook 11 will be available as of March in North America, with pricing beginning at $249 USD. Canadian pricing information is yet to come.
