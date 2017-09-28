Resources
Asus ZenFone 3 is on sale for $345 with Amazon Canada

Sep 28, 2017

2:01 PM EDT

Asus ZenFone 3 camera

The Asus ZenFone 3 is now on sale for $345 on Amazon.ca, marking an $84 discount on the mid-range smartphone. The phone is sold and shipped by Amazon directly, not a third-party vendor.

The ZenFone 3 released in September 2016 in Canada and has the following the specs:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core CPU
  • Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB)
  • 3,000mAh non-removable battery (USB-C charging)
  • Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display
  • 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Rear-facing fingerprint sensor

For more on the Asus ZenFone 3, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments

  • h2oflyer

    Probably outsell the Essential.

  • gthompson75

    Is the opening image a zen phone 4, it’s def not the the zen phone 3 with dual cameras.

  • Liquid5n0w

    Looks like the wrong hero image on this article.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      MS just use stock photos mostly at the header. If you’re lucky it’s the same brand. Hardly ever a actual shot of the product being discussed in my experience. They are aware that us readers do notice stuff like that but doesn’t seem to change the way they do things.

  • Politically Incorrect Liberal

    Will it ever get android 7 or 8?