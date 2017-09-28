Asus ZenFone 3 is on sale for $345 with Amazon Canada

The Asus ZenFone 3 is now on sale for $345 on Amazon.ca, marking an $84 discount on the mid-range smartphone. The phone is sold and shipped by Amazon directly, not a third-party vendor.
The ZenFone 3 released in September 2016 in Canada and has the following the specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core CPU
- Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB)
- 3,000mAh non-removable battery (USB-C charging)
- Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display
- 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture 3.5mm headphone jack
- Rear-facing fingerprint sensor
For more on the Asus ZenFone 3, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.
Source: Amazon Canada
