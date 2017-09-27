Here are the free games hitting Xbox’s Games with Gold in October

Each month, Sony and Microsoft discounts a variety of video games available through the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, making them free for the duration of the month.
This post will only focus on the free games available for Microsoft’s suite of consoles in October. The company offers a set of four games that become available at different dates spread out through the month.
October’s free games are Gone Home, The Turing Test, Rayman 3 HD and Medal of Honor Airborne.
Gone Home
Gone Home is a first person adventure exploration game, developed by Midnight City and published Majesco Entertainment. In Gone Home the user plays as a character named Katie exploring her Portland, Oregon home in the year 1995. The main character comes home to realize that her family is missing and is looking for clues to gather what happened in her absence.
Gone Home will be available from October 1st to October 31st and is regularly priced at $19.99 CAD.
The Turing Test
The Turing Test is a first-person puzzle video game developed by Bulkhead interactive and published by Square Enix. The game first released in 2016 and allows the player to take control of Ava Turing who works as an engineer for the International Space Agency.
The Turing Test will be available from October 16th until November 15th and is regularly priced at $19.99.
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman 3 HD is a third person platformer where the player takes control of the iconic cartoon character Rayman. Rayman 3 HD, developed and published by Ubisoft, has players jumping between platforms, avoiding traps and defeating foes. The game originally released in 2012 runs at 60 framer per second and in 720p.
Rayman 3 HD is available on the Xbox 360 as well as the Xbox One. Rayman 3 HD will be available October 1st until October 15th and is regularly priced at $9.99.
Medal of Honor: Airbone
Last but not least Medal of Honor: Airborne, developed and published by EA, allows the player to take on the role of a paratrooper during World War II. Medal of Honor: Airborne is a first person shooter, first released in 2007 and is available for Xbox 360 and Xbox One gamers.
Medal of Honor: Airborne will be available from October 16th until October 31st and is regularly priced at $25.99
