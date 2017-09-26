British home appliance manufacturer Dyson to launch electric vehicle by 2020

While Dyson’s most well-known for its line of high-end vacuum cleaners, the company has officially announced that it’s working on something substantially larger.
In a company-wide email to all Dyson employees, founder James Dyson announced that the home appliance manufacturer is working on an electric vehicle, set to debut by 2020.
The company currently has 400 engineers working on the electric vehicle project, and Dyson has said that his company will invest €2 billion (roughly $2.9 billion CAD) to build the vehicle.
According to Dyson, the company first started working on auto-parts in 1990, “on a cyclonic filter that could be fitted on a vehicle’s exhaust system to trap particulates.”
“By 1993, we had developed several working prototypes and showed an early iteration to British television programme Blue Peter,” said Dyson, in the company-wide email. “The team went on to develop a much more sophisticated technology.”
Dyson later goes on to explain that “some years ago,” he tasked a portion of his company to develop “new battery technologies,” that are currently present in the company’s line of hair dryers and cord-free vacuum cleaners.
“At this moment, we finally have the opportunity to bring all our technologies together into a single product,” said Dyson. “Rather than filtering emissions at the exhaust pipe, today we have the ability to solve it at the source.”
Dyson did not reveal any other information, stating that his company “much do everything we can to keep the specifics of our vehicle confidential.”
Images courtesy of Dyson.
