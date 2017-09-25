News
PREVIOUS

LG V30 appears on LG’s Canadian website, suggesting imminent launch

Sep 25, 2017

12:46 PM EDT

0 comments

LG V30 smartphone

In a sign the Canadian launch of the V30 is imminent, LG has added the upcoming smartphone to its .ca website.

While pricing and availability are not currently listed, visitors to LG’s website can still peruse the V30’s specs, seeing what the phone is all about.

On September 20th, LG started shipping the V30 to South Korean customers. At the time, the company said the V30 would start making its way to North American consumers “in the days and weeks to come.”

While we wait to get final Canadian pricing and availability information, check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the V30.

Source: LG

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

10:31 AM EDT

LG confirms the mid-range Q6 will launch at Canadian carriers on September 28

News

Jul 12, 2017

7:22 PM EDT

LG to unveil V30 on August 31

News

Aug 8, 2017

4:01 PM EDT

Hands-on footage leaks LG V30 body, user interface

News

Sep 14, 2017

1:28 PM EDT

FCC filing confirms LG as Pixel 2 XL manufacturer

Comments