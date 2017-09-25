LG V30 appears on LG’s Canadian website, suggesting imminent launch

In a sign the Canadian launch of the V30 is imminent, LG has added the upcoming smartphone to its .ca website.
While pricing and availability are not currently listed, visitors to LG’s website can still peruse the V30’s specs, seeing what the phone is all about.
On September 20th, LG started shipping the V30 to South Korean customers. At the time, the company said the V30 would start making its way to North American consumers “in the days and weeks to come.”
While we wait to get final Canadian pricing and availability information, check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on with the V30.
Source: LG
Comments