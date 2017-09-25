Bluetooth technology has been around for a while, but improvements are still being made as far as wireless earphones are concerned. Take FRESHeBUDS’ new Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds for example. Back and better than ever before, these earbuds combine the perks of Bluetooth listening with an enhanced battery life, waterproof design, and a smooth, ergonomic fit.
Ideal for exercise and outdoor activities, the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds are engineered with a form-fitting design, so they stay securely in your ears, even when you’re in the thick of physical activity. Combine that with the earphones’ six-hour battery life and waterproof design, and you have a listening companion that’s made to keep up–even when the going gets tough.
What’s more, these earbuds power off when you put them together and connect to your phone when you pull them apart, taking the hassle out of stowing and connecting to your device. Plus, the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds also allow you to answer calls with their built-in microphone.
Now, the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds normally retail for $146 CAD, but they’re on sale for only $36 CAD [$30 USD]–that’s 75 percent off the normal retail price.
Source: FREDHeBUDS
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments
Pingback: Get these wireless magnetic Bluetooth earbuds for 75% off | Daily Update()