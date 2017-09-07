News
PREVIOUS

Cellphone charging on auxiliary source causes fire in Brampton

Sep 7, 2017

6:59 PM EDT

4 comments

Android phone charging

Brampton Fire Emergency Services is warning civilians about the dangers of leaving their cellphone charging on an auxiliary source.

Wednesday night at 6:27pm on the September 6th, Brampton firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the corner of Gilmore Drive and Royal Salisbury Way, near Williams Parkway East and Highway 410.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed smoke on the upper floor coming from one of the bedrooms.

According to the fire department’s official Twitter account, the blaze was due too a “cellphone charging on an auxiliary source.”

Following that post Brampton Fire tweeted and confirmed that the fire was contained and no one was injured in the incident. We’ve reached out to Brampton Fire Emergency Services for more details about the fire.

Source: Brampton Fire Emergency Services 

Related Articles

News

Aug 9, 2017

6:30 PM EDT

OnePlus starts selling 8GB/128GB slate gray OnePlus 5

News

Sep 6, 2017

2:46 PM EDT

Study says using mobile phones while pregnant won’t negatively affect a child’s brain

News

Aug 9, 2017

3:12 PM EDT

Essential Phone enters full production, more availability details coming next week

Comments