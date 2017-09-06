Cybercrime may be carried out on a digital landscape, but its effects are all but too real for today’s businesses. In fact, it’s estimated that the global cost of cybercrime will reach up to $2 trillion by 2019, which means demand is going to surge for those capable of neutralizing hacking threats.
Ethical hackers, in particular, can earn well up to six figures putting their cybersecurity skills to use by sniffing out vulnerabilities in networks and preventing malicious hackers from wreaking havoc. However, demand alone won’t land you a position as one of these counter-hacking specialists.
The Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle can prepare you for this booming career path by providing you with more than 45 hours of immersive cybersecurity training, and it’s on sale for over 90 percent off.
Ideal for beginners, this user-friendly collection walks you through the essentials behind securing networks from attack. You’ll learn how to think like a hacker as you dive into penetration testing–the process by which an ethical hacker seeks out holes in their own network, so they can fix them before they’re exploited by malicious users. With extra training in tools like Kali Linux, Metasploit, and Armitage, this collection will teach you the skills necessary to land that first ethical hacking position.
Now, you can pick up the Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle on sale for $48.90 CAD [$39 USD]
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments
Pingback: He aquí cómo usted puede convertirse en un hacker ético – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Here’s how you can become an ethical hacker | Daily Update()