Apple releases iOS 11 beta 10 to developers ahead of September 12 event

Sep 6, 2017

3:12 PM EDT

Apple has just released iOS 11 beta 10 to developers, not long before the manufacturer is expected to release it publicly following its upcoming September 12th hardware event, where it will likely reveal its new iPhones along with several other devices.

Apple first unveiled iOS 11 at WWDC 2017 in June, and has been available to developer and public beta testers for about three months of testing. Developers get to test out features first, but have to pay $99 in order to get access. Apple’s public beta program, however, is free.

Apple’s iOS 11 is set to bring with it enhancements for the iPad, such as a redesigned multi-tasking interface, as well as Apple’s augmented reality framework ARKit, new customizable Control Center and a feature that prevents your iPhone from joining spotty public Wi-Fi.

  • Marshall Davidson

    iOS Public Beta 9 is now available to users as well but next week, the 13th should see the release of the final version.

  • Jon Duke

    Wait, what? I’m on beta 7. Haven’t gotten anything since. I thought Apple was the king of updating everyone at the same time?