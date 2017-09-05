SaskTel is bringing SelectWI-FI hotspots to 9 public Moose Jaw locations

SaskTel is bringing new SelectWI-FI hotspots to nine different city-run locations in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
The carrier’s SelectWI-FI locations provide SaskTel customers with access to free and unlimited Wi-Fi. Beginning with Mosaic Place arena at 110 1st Ave. NW in September, the following locations will receive Wi-Fi hotspots over the course of the next year:
- Yara Centre — 1220 High St. W
- Kinsmen Sportsplex Arena — 855 MacDonald St. W
- PlaMore Place — 9th Ave. SW and Lillooet St.
- City Hall — 228 Main St. N
- Cultural Centre — 217 Main St. N
- Tourism Centre — Diefenbaker Dr.
- Moose Jaw Exhibition Grounds/ Saskatchewan Burrowing Owl Interpretive Centre — 250 Thatcher Dr. E
- Memorial Field Fastball Diamond — 300 Block Caribou St. E
“I’m pleased that we were able to reach this agreement with the City of Moose Jaw,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s acting president and CEO in a press statement.
With construction of our infiNET fibre optic network complete and our 4G LTE network completely covering the city, Moose Jaw is already the most connected city in Saskatchewan. This announcement builds on that distinction while ensuring that our customers in Moose Jaw enjoy the best possible experience from their SaskTel services.”
For more information on SelectWI-FI locations, check out SaskTel’s interactive map here.
Source: SaskTel
