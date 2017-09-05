News
PREVIOUS|

SaskTel is bringing SelectWI-FI hotspots to 9 public Moose Jaw locations

Sep 5, 2017

12:24 PM EDT

2 comments

SaskTel HQ in Regina, Saskatchewan

SaskTel is bringing new SelectWI-FI hotspots to nine different city-run locations in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The carrier’s SelectWI-FI locations provide SaskTel customers with access to free and unlimited Wi-Fi. Beginning with Mosaic Place arena at 110 1st Ave. NW in September, the following locations will receive Wi-Fi hotspots over the course of the next year:

  • Yara Centre — 1220 High St. W
  • Kinsmen Sportsplex Arena — 855 MacDonald St. W
  • PlaMore Place — 9th Ave. SW and Lillooet St.
  • City Hall — 228 Main St. N
  • Cultural Centre — 217 Main St. N
  • Tourism Centre — Diefenbaker Dr.
  • Moose Jaw Exhibition Grounds/ Saskatchewan Burrowing Owl Interpretive Centre — 250 Thatcher Dr. E
  • Memorial Field Fastball Diamond — 300 Block Caribou St. E

“I’m pleased that we were able to reach this agreement with the City of Moose Jaw,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s acting president and CEO in a press statement.

With construction of our infiNET fibre optic network complete and our 4G LTE network completely covering the city, Moose Jaw is already the most connected city in Saskatchewan. This announcement builds on that distinction while ensuring that our customers in Moose Jaw enjoy the best possible experience from their SaskTel services.”

For more information on SelectWI-FI locations, check out SaskTel’s interactive map here.

Source: SaskTel

Related Articles

News

Aug 31, 2017

6:00 PM EDT

Saskatchewan premier says province won’t sell SaskTel, but remains open to partnerships

Resources

Aug 25, 2017

3:30 PM EDT

Freedom is hosting ‘hype events’ to promote its weekend flash sale

News

Aug 28, 2017

12:20 PM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 28 – September 3]

News

Aug 21, 2017

1:39 PM EDT

SaskTel launches smartHOME service for users looking to automate their home lives

Comments