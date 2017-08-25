Uber Ice Cream comes to Vancouver

It might be a little cloudy in Vancouver today, but Uber has the perfect pick-me-up.
The American ridesharing giant is bringing its Uber Ice Cream service to Vancouver for one day only.
Between 11am and 3pm on August 25th, 2017, Vancouverites will be able to download the Uber app and request the ‘ICE CREAM’ option.
A car will then arrive to the user’s location, and the rider will be gifted with two ice cream sandwiches “from an Uber rep accompanying the driver in the car.”
Users will also receive an “Uber-branded swag bag containing sunglasses along with their ice cream sandwiches.”
Additionally, Uber will donate $1 CAD to the Vancouver Sun Adopt a School meal program for every Uber Ice Cream request.
“Ice cream is a universal treat — that’s why we wanted to bring Uber Ice Cream to Vancouver, so that residents can enjoy a tasty treat from local favourite Earnest Ice Cream and support a local cause,” said an Uber Canada spokesperson in an email to MobileSyrup.
Uber actually isn’t available in Vancouver just yet. However, the company is working with the British Columbia government on an urban mapping project and the province’s previous Liberal government said earlier in 2017 that it would work on allowing ride-hailing services by December.
Uber Ice Cream is a yearly event that takes place in select North American cities. Torontians got a chance to partake in the ice cream delivery service earlier this month, and now it looks like Vancouverites will have a reason to celebrate as well.
