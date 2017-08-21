Facebook’s Oculus could be working on AR smart glasses

A recent patent application for a “waveguide display with two dimensional scanner,” was recently published by the advanced research division of Facebook’s Oculus subsidiary.
The filing mentions that the display “may augment views of physical, real-world environment with computer-generated elements.” The filing continued by stating that this technology would be included in eye-wear comprising of a frame and a display that presents the media to a wearer’s eyes.
The patent states that these Oculus branded smart glasses would use a waveguide display that projects light into the wearer’s eyes, rather than a traditional display. This means the glasses would have the ability to display images, video and work with connected speakers or headphones. Furthermore, the patent states that the glasses will utilize augmented reality to bring computer generated elements into the real world, similar to the AR featured in Snapchat and Instagram.
As of right now, its currently unknown when the device would be unveiled, though Michael Abrash, the chief scientist of Oculus, recently said that AR glasses won’t be replacing smartphones until at least 2022.
“20 or 30 years from now, I predict that instead of carrying stylish smartphones everywhere, we’ll wear stylish glasses. Those glasses will offer VR, AR and everything in between, and we’ll use them all day,” said Abrash at a Facebook press conference earlier this year.
Source: Patent and Trademark Office Via: Business Insider
