Vizio SmartCast TV launches in Canada for quicker app use

Vizio has announced that its SmartCast TV is launching in the Canadian market, allowing users to access their apps more quickly with a tap of the remote.
A new home screen will feature recommended content and popular apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. With SmartCast TV displays, all of which come with Google Chromecast built-in, owners can browse new shows, music and movies, including titles in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision HDR.
Content can then be launched on displays using the new 2017 remote. The functionality will roll out automatically as an update on Vizio SmartCast P-Series and M-Series Ultra HD Displays, with additional series such as the 2017 Vizio SmartCast E-Series Ultra HD Displays receiving the feature later this summer.
“The introduction of Vizio SmartCast TV is all about giving consumers additional options when it comes to accessing their favourite content,” said Matt McRae, chief technology officer at Vizio in a press statement.
“We focused on developing a best-in-class smart platform for all users; from traditional TV fans who enjoy a dedicated remote control, to digital natives and second screen users who love using their mobile devices to search and control their viewing experience.”
Vizio TV owners can also use the SmartCast Mobile iOS and Android app to use their phones as touchscreen remotes. In the latest version of the app, a navigational menu has been added that allows users to easily browse SmartCast TV from their mobile devices.
Source: Newswire
Comments
