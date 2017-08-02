News
PREVIOUS|

Public Mobile offers $55 LTE promo plan for nationwide calling, 6GB data

Public Mobile's new promo provides data bonuses on 90-day LTE plans

Aug 2, 2017

3:48 PM EDT

5 comments

Public Mobile

Public Mobile has added data bonuses to its 90-day LTE plans for new and existing customers.

The three 4G LTE options on offer — 3GB, 6GB and 12GB — are being given an additional data boost of 3GB, 3GB and 6GB respectively. That means a 90-day plan with unlimited nationwide calling, global text and 6GB of data is currently $165, or $55 per month.

This comes about a month after the Telus flanker brand debuted its new 3G service tier with accompanying data bonuses. The carrier received significant negative feedback for the change due to a simultaneous increase in the pricing of 4G plans.

These new promo offers have launched to positive reception from most of the brand’s online community, though some remain discontented, stating that prices have still risen overall.

In an accompanying blog post on the company’s community forums, Public’s team notes that the promotional data offer is available for a limited time only, and that, once an end date is communicated, it will be the last day for customers to activate on these plans.

Source: Public Mobile

Related Articles

News

Jul 14, 2017

11:44 AM EDT

Public Mobile offers new 3G data plans while increasing 4G prices

News

Jun 7, 2017

5:00 AM EDT

Canada ranks 13th in the world for average LTE speeds, says OpenSignal

News

Jul 14, 2017

5:37 PM EDT

Public Mobile SIM cards are coming to Wow! Mobile and Walmart Canada locations

News

Jun 30, 2017

1:24 PM EDT

Rogers offers $50, 4GB loyalty plan in response to Public, Freedom

Comments

  • Kenjuta

    title says nation wide calling but the plan shows province wide calling

    • Bobboganush

      No, they mean the first one. Going to unlimited Canada wide is an extra $15 (or $5/month). That will give you unlimited nationwide calling. The “6 GB” is actually stretched out over the 3 months.

      They need to be more accurate and tell us the truth that it’s only 2GB per month.

    • Alex

      no wonder i felt confused when i quickly glanced over it, the numbers just didn’t seem right, from the article’s title. ty on the clarification

  • Techguru86

    PM are a joke, they’re just kept to compete against Freedom Mobile, and in this day and age, people don’t want to deal with call centers and Pre-Paid only.

    • Bobboganush

      And PM doesn’t even have call centres.