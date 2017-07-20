News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft to release a Cortana-powered thermostat

Jul 20, 2017

7:03 AM EDT

3 comments

Microsoft GLAS thermostat

Microsoft has announced a partnership with partnering with Johnson Controls to build a thermostat. The Cork, Ireland-based equipment manufacturing company is credited with making the first electric room thermostat. Known as GLAS, the new thermostat appears to include a touchscreen display that will allow owners to alter room temperatures, check energy usage and air quality and more.

According to Microsoft, GLAS senses when users are in the room and will constantly monitor air quality. GLAS also runs on Microsoft’s Windows 10 IoT Core operating system and features Cortana voice services. This is one of the first thermostats to include Cortana integration.

Pricing and release information has not yet been revealed.

Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

Features

Sep 8, 2017

7:03 AM EDT

Meet young Canadian Sabarish Gnanamoorthy, the world’s youngest HoloLens developer

News

Sep 13, 2017

5:26 PM EDT

BlueBorne virus spreads through Bluetooth, even if devices not discoverable

News

Aug 21, 2017

11:56 AM EDT

New Nest thermostat appears online and hints at plastic design

News

Sep 16, 2014

8:00 AM EDT

ecobee launches ecobee3 Smart Thermostat with remote sensors

Comments

  • It’s Me

    umm, not just a touch screen, but a see-through touch screen, hence the name.

    Nice touch but not sure the added expense is justified in this case.

  • SV650

    Has anyone posted numbers on the savings one can expect from smart thermostats?

  • Pingback: juegos friv()