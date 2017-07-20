Microsoft to release a Cortana-powered thermostat

Microsoft has announced a partnership with partnering with Johnson Controls to build a thermostat. The Cork, Ireland-based equipment manufacturing company is credited with making the first electric room thermostat. Known as GLAS, the new thermostat appears to include a touchscreen display that will allow owners to alter room temperatures, check energy usage and air quality and more.
According to Microsoft, GLAS senses when users are in the room and will constantly monitor air quality. GLAS also runs on Microsoft’s Windows 10 IoT Core operating system and features Cortana voice services. This is one of the first thermostats to include Cortana integration.
Pricing and release information has not yet been revealed.
