Toronto-themed sticker pack lets you text a photo of a racoon beside a garbage can

Jul 4, 2017

4:39 PM EDT

3 comments

Toronto City Hall

Celebrate Canada 150 with the new Torontomoji sticker pack, a collection of over 50 graphics highlighting some of the city’s most renowned landmarks, attractions and symbols.

Some featured stickers include the Ripley’s Aquarium, CN Tower, Rogers Centre and Union Station.

Torontomoji iPhone app

The app was developed by TWG, with Toronto graphics created by Hayley Thomas. Additionally, there are 10 Indigenous icons designed by Maaiingan Productions to reflect Toronto’s urban Indigenous community.

The full list of graphics can be found here. Any suggestions for additional graphics can be sent to xoTO@toronto.ca.

You can download Torontomoji on iOS and Android devices.

Comments

  • SV650

    Anyone else getting page errors on the Toronto dot ca site?

  • Waleeed Aly

    Wow. This is well good, innit…?

