Microsoft Whiteboard app leaks, revealing smart shapes and in-app image searching

Windows Blog Italia has leaked the Microsoft Whiteboard app. The Whiteboard app previewed at the Surface Pro event in May is designed for the Windows Surface tablet and allows multiple people to work on the same canvas digitally with their stylus.

The leak even features a hands on video, though it’s only in Italian. Seen in the video is the ability to draw shapes and tables and for the whiteboard to automatically design what is drawn — a feature dubbed smart shapes — correctly and view angles on shapes as well.

What leaked was the “Educational Preview” version of the application that’s aimed at an education-focused audience. Whiteboard comes with a ruler and a variety of colours of pens and highlighters. Additionally, the Whiteboard app allows users to search for images from the web, within the application and insert the images directly onto the canvas.

The collaborative inking feature wasn’t shown in the leak due to it not supporting Microsoft account sign-in, therefore more than one user couldn’t be signed in to view the same canvas.

