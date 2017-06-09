News
Rogers and Telus announce upcoming security updates and bug fixes for Android devices

Jun 9, 2017

5:03 PM EDT

5 comments

While software fragmentation and a slow update process continue to plague most Android users, Rogers and Telus have announced that certain Android devices will be receiving some welcome security updates and bug fixes.

Telus and Rogers BlackBerry Priv users will receive security updates on June 12th, 2017. These updates will affect Android 6.0.1, and are not an update to either Android 7.0 or 7.1.

Both Telus and Rogers Moto Z devices will be receiving security updates and support fixes on June 15th, 2017. Telus and Rogers Moto Z Play devices will be receiving similar updates on June 19th, 2017.

Samsung Galaxy A5 users can also expect security updates and support fixes. Telus customers will receive their updates first on June 9th, 2017 and will be later joined by Rogers subscribers on June 12th, 2017.

Finally, both the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge will be receiving bug fixes and security on June 19th, 2017. These updates will only affect Telus devices, and not Rogers subscribers.

While these updates are no doubt much-anticipated, neither company has announced plans to bring the latest version of Android — 7.1 Nougat — to any of these devices.

According to Google, 10 percent of all Android devices are running some variant of Android 7.0 or 7.1 Nougat.

The latest stable Android release is Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which was released to Nexus and Pixel device owners on May 1st, 2017.

Comments

  • Jonah Emery

    If you buy a flagship Android device you will get an Android update around the spring, just as with iOS when it gets a yearly update in September. My Galaxy S6 Edge is running Android 7.0 with May security updates. If you buy a cheap Android or an unpopular model you probably won’t get updates.

    • Canadiana Jones

      There is a problem with Samsung, which I experienced on several of my devices. They launch device with one version of Android and it’s buggy and gimmicky. Then they update it to a next version, and it’s all stable and polished. The 3rd time is not a charm – they tend to completely ruin the experience and make device slow and unusable. Naturally with upgraded bootloader – there is no way to downgrade after that. I wouldn’t be surprised if they do it on purpose, as I had to switch to a newer device about 3 times.

  • Lion5

    It’s June 12 and I still haven’t received the update on my Pixel. Whatever happened to “timely updates” for Pixel and Nexus devices?

  • Derrick Shum

    Today is June 12 and my Samsung Galaxy S7 bought from the Samsung store received the latest May Security patch and bug fix update ending in 2BQE5. I hope this updates fixes my inability to call out or receive calls randomly. I will have to monitor and try phone calls for a few days to decide.

  • Jean Racine

    Galaxy Note 4 need security updates. Update your phones! My next phone will not come from any of the big 3. I deserve to get at least security update.