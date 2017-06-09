Rogers and Telus announce upcoming security updates and bug fixes for Android devices

While software fragmentation and a slow update process continue to plague most Android users, Rogers and Telus have announced that certain Android devices will be receiving some welcome security updates and bug fixes.
Telus and Rogers BlackBerry Priv users will receive security updates on June 12th, 2017. These updates will affect Android 6.0.1, and are not an update to either Android 7.0 or 7.1.
Both Telus and Rogers Moto Z devices will be receiving security updates and support fixes on June 15th, 2017. Telus and Rogers Moto Z Play devices will be receiving similar updates on June 19th, 2017.
Samsung Galaxy A5 users can also expect security updates and support fixes. Telus customers will receive their updates first on June 9th, 2017 and will be later joined by Rogers subscribers on June 12th, 2017.
Finally, both the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge will be receiving bug fixes and security on June 19th, 2017. These updates will only affect Telus devices, and not Rogers subscribers.
While these updates are no doubt much-anticipated, neither company has announced plans to bring the latest version of Android — 7.1 Nougat — to any of these devices.
According to Google, 10 percent of all Android devices are running some variant of Android 7.0 or 7.1 Nougat.
The latest stable Android release is Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which was released to Nexus and Pixel device owners on May 1st, 2017.
