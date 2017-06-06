Throughout the month of June, Facebook is supporting the LGBTQ community with Pride-themed profile picture frames, reactions, filters and more.
Throughout the month, Facebook users will be greeted with a Happy Pride message and invitation to add the Pride-themed frame for their profile pictures. Furthermore, users might also see an animation in the News Feed if the user reacts to the ‘Happy Pride’ message.
Facebook users can use the new Pride reaction when commenting on post. Similar to the Mother’s Day, ‘thankful’ reaction, users will get the opportunity to react with the Pride flag. According to Facebook, when a user chooses the “temporary” reaction they will be expressing “Pride” to the post.
Additionally, the Facebook Camera includes colourful Pride-themed masks and frames. Users can swipe to the left of the News Feed, click on the ‘magic wand’ to show the camera effects and choose from the selection available. During the month, users can also add Pride stickers, frames, and effects in Facebook Messenger conversations.
Facebook’s Instagram apps also adds Pride-themed stickers designed by artists who identify as LGBTQ and more.
The social media company will be celebrating Pride in more than 20 cities around the world this year and will be draping the rainbow flag in front of its Menlo Park headquarters as it does every year since 2012.
Source: Facebook
Image credit: Facebook
