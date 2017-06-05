You can now download the official wallpapers that come with the OnePlus 5

While we’re still waiting for the OnePlus to officially announce the OnePlus 5, you can now grab some of the official wallpapers that will come with the new smartphone.
A OnePlus community forum member found the wallpapers by data mining the latest version of the OnePlus Launcher. Based on the timing of their appearance, several months after the launch of the Midnight Black OnePlus 3T and just before the upcoming reveal of the company’s next phone, it’s believed the wallpapers will launch alongside the OnePlus 5.
While the wallpapers don’t tell us much about the OnePlus, they are quite interesting and nice for wallpapers that come pre-installed on a device. You can download them from 9to5’s Google Drive.
The OnePlus 5 will feature a Snapdragon 835 chipset, according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. OnePlus has also teased that the device will feature a smaller footprint than the OnePlus 3 and excellent low-light camera performance.
Source: OnePlus Forum Via: 9to5Google
