OnePlus 5 camera quality teased in new tweet from manufacturer

As the clock ticks closer and closer to the eventual launch of the OnePlus 5, the device’s Chinese manufacturer has taken to teasing its customers in slow trickle reveals.
The latest OnePlus 5 teaser is a split-image released to the company’s Twitter account. The post features an image of a bridge bisected, with the right side noticeably sharper than the left.
“Can you tell which photo was taken by the OnePlus 5?” asks the tweet, in what can only be described as a cheeky tone.
Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn
— OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017
This official tweet marks the latest in the many rumours surrounding the device.
The phone’s specs and performance stats were leaked sometime around May 11th, 2017, while the device’s design was leaked sometime later.
Source: OnePlus Twitter
