Samsung announces Tizen-powered low-end Z4 smartphone

Samsung has announced its latest Tizen 3.0 smartphone, the Z4.
Set to arrive in developing markets later this month, the entry level Z4 features an 800 x 400 pixel 4.5-inch display, quad-core processor clocked at 1.5Ghz, 1GB of RAM, 2,500mAh battery, 5-megapixel back-facing camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 4G connectivity. In select markets, the Z4 will also ship with dual SIM support.
While it’s unlikely the Z4 will come to Canada, Samsung plans to show off the device at its upcoming Tizen developer conference in San Francisco, California on May 16th.
Amihai Neiderman, a security researcher from Equus Software, recently revealed that Tizen suffers from more than 40 zero-day vulnerabilities.
In an interview with Motherboard, Neiderman said, “It may be the worst code I’ve ever seen,” adding, “Everything you can do wrong there, they do it. You can see that nobody with any understanding of security looked at this code or wrote it. It’s like taking an undergraduate and letting him program your software.”
Source: Samsung Via: Android Authority
