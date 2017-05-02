Android Nougat now available for Bell, BellMTS and Rogers Galaxy S6

Without much fanfare, Bell has started to push Android Nougat to Galaxy S6 smartphones on its network.
The news comes thanks to a number of MobileSyrup readers who were able to get the update on their Bell Galaxy S6 smartphones.
If your phone hasn’t prompted you to download the update already, pull down the notification shade, tap the cog icon, scroll down and tap ‘About phone’ before finally tapping ‘update’.
Just checked for updates on my Samsung Galaxy S6 and it appears as though Nougat is finally available! @MobileSyrup @SamsungMobileCA @Bell
Rogers was scheduled to start updating Galaxy S6 smartphones on its network to Nougat on Monday.
The latest major release of Android adds a number of improvements to the strong base Google built with Marshmallow. One feature most users will likely appreciate is the improved Doze battery saving mode, which has been tweaked to turn on in more situations.
Update: Rogers and BellMTS customers are now reporting the upgrade to Android 7.0 is available to download on the Galaxy S6.
