This concept gallery displays the Surface Phone of your dreams

May 1, 2017

11:48 AM EDT

12 comments

surface phone concept

Been dreaming of the next generation of Windows mobile devices? You’re not alone.

Designer Casmir Valeri recently posted a concept gallery that displays what a Surface Phone might look like in the flesh, earning a commendatory tweet from preeminent mobile journalist and tipster Evan Blass.

The gallery, posted on Behance, shows a large silver phablet with straight edges and a design language that’s similar to Microsoft’s existing line of Surface 2-in-1s. There are also some next-level wishlist features, like a ‘Companion Cover’ that “enables near unlimited positions,” doubles battery life and provides additional USB-C ports.

companion cover

Valeri’s version of the smartphone also supports Continuum, allowing it to power a desktop experience. Additionally, he envisions users could turn the handset into a trackpad with an intuitive user interface or use it with a Surface Pen to take notes.

A ‘Fusion Camera’ features dual lenses and laser-tracking technology capable of mapping objects to create Hololens augmented reality experiences and 3D models.

Unfortunately, there’s been now news pertaining to a real Surface Phone for quite some time, making this mostly a creative exercise — albeit a pleasantly convincing one.

Do you like the concept? Is there anything else on your Windows phone wishlist you’d like to add? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Casmir Valeri 

Via: Evan Blass

Comments

  • Roger

    Those sharp corners tho

    • Laer

      You will adapt. Everyone will know you as a proud surface phone owner by your unique calluses. ????

    • Roger

      LOL.. it’s different. I’ll give them that.

  • Ozmodiar Flanker

    if i could essentially compact my PC onto my phone and carry it around i would 100% go for this

    • birdman_36

      If I could continue a game like on the Switch, I would go for it.

  • Ketch

    They can build the greatest phone ever built. It still won’t sell unless it supports all the apps that every apple and android enjoys. Very sad but its true.

    • Bok Choy

      This. I was really close to getting a Windows Phone but it doesn’t have the apps I want.

  • Omar

    And for only $1200, at that. Can’t wait.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    DOA

  • Myles

    “Unfortunately, there’s been now news pertaining to a real Surface Phone”

    theres been what?

  • Ratawn

    I so wish that this would have been the flagship, the pinnacle, of what MS was shooting for. Not just the look of the phone, but what it would have been capable of. I want to stick by them, for what everybody who used a modern Windows phone hoped their ecosystem could have been. Only time will tell. I love my 950XL, but I’m kinda getting tired of it resetting while I’m using it.

