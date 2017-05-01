This concept gallery displays the Surface Phone of your dreams

Been dreaming of the next generation of Windows mobile devices? You’re not alone.
Designer Casmir Valeri recently posted a concept gallery that displays what a Surface Phone might look like in the flesh, earning a commendatory tweet from preeminent mobile journalist and tipster Evan Blass.
Fun 'Surface Phone' concept [https://t.co/KpVJ7eFuxI] pic.twitter.com/Phw8QparBI
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 1, 2017
The gallery, posted on Behance, shows a large silver phablet with straight edges and a design language that’s similar to Microsoft’s existing line of Surface 2-in-1s. There are also some next-level wishlist features, like a ‘Companion Cover’ that “enables near unlimited positions,” doubles battery life and provides additional USB-C ports.
Valeri’s version of the smartphone also supports Continuum, allowing it to power a desktop experience. Additionally, he envisions users could turn the handset into a trackpad with an intuitive user interface or use it with a Surface Pen to take notes.
A ‘Fusion Camera’ features dual lenses and laser-tracking technology capable of mapping objects to create Hololens augmented reality experiences and 3D models.
Unfortunately, there’s been now news pertaining to a real Surface Phone for quite some time, making this mostly a creative exercise — albeit a pleasantly convincing one.
Do you like the concept? Is there anything else on your Windows phone wishlist you’d like to add? Let us know in the comments.
Source: Casmir Valeri
Via: Evan Blass
