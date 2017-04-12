Here are all the Nintendo Switch games hitting the console this summer

During a recent Nintendo online stream presentation, the Japanese gaming giant revealed launch dates for a number of eagerly anticipated upcoming Switch games, including Arms (June 16th) and Splatoon 2 (July 21).
Nintendo also showed off games it hasn’t discussed much in the past, like multiplayer-focused title Project Mekuru for example. One thing is clear, however, the company wants Switch owners and those thinking about purchasing the console, to know that it has a relatively substantial summer line-up of games.
Below is a complete list of all the specific release dates revealed today during the Nintendo Direct, including some less clear “summer’ release window titles like Sonic Mania and Sine Mora X.
- Puyo Puyo Tetris: April 25 (with a demo out today)
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition: May 11
- Disgaea 5 Complete: May 23 (demo coming soon)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers: May 26
- Arms: June 16
- Splatoon 2: July 21
- Fate/Estella: July 25
- Sonic Mania: Summer
- Sine Mora X: Summer
- Project Mekuru: Summer
- Namco Museum: Summer
Nintendo’s presentation also revealed that Ubisoft has plans to bring a video game version of Monopoly to the console in the fall and that Payday 2 is also set to hit the Switch at some point in 2017.
The company also revealed that Splatoon 2, the sequel to one of the Wii U’s most underrated games, is set to feature a new four-player co-operate mode.
Along with discussing upcoming titles, Nintendo showed off a new ‘Neon Yellow” iteration of the Joy-con controllers as well as a charging accessory.
