News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry KEYone will no longer ship in April [Update]

Mar 31, 2017

9:26 AM EDT

219 comments

BlackBerry Keyone

BlackBerry’s latest smartphone, the KEYone, is no longer expected to arrive in April as previously announced.

Company CEO John Chen announced the delay during the company’s fiscal Q4 2017 earnings call, saying the phone will instead ship sometime after May. He added that TCL, the Chinese firm that has partnered with BlackBerry to manufacture and market its phones in several markets across the globe, will start producing the device at the end of April.

“We just launched two phones, or we helped our partners launch two phones. One in Indonesia and that one is shipping already. The second one, that TCL announced at Mobile World Congress which is the physical keyboard on an Android, that one is not going to be slated to ship until probably the May timeframe. I think the first manufacturing production run is at the end of April. So the product looks pretty good, but the worldwide availability is going to be later than May,” said BlackBerry CEO John Chen.

Chen did not go on to provide additional information on Canadian pricing and availability. We’ve reached out to BlackBerry to find out more information. Stay tuned.

Initially announced at CES 2017 and then fully detailed by both BlackBerry and TCL at their Mobile World Congress keynote this past February, the KeyONE includes a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3,505 mAh battery and QWERTY keyboard.

Update: Steve Cistulli, the president and general manager of TCL Communication’s North American division, took to Twitter to share additional details about the delay. Over the course of several tweets, Cistulli said, contrary to John Chen’s statements, that KeyONE production is already underway. He also confirmed the smartphone will launch in the U.S. and Canada in May.

Comments

  • The real Chug that Haterade

    With TCL making the devices, how is “BlackBerry” delaying it?

    • Shogun

      Who cares. For a company that doesn’t even bother to release numbers on how much hardware is being sold, this is not something investors give a shjt about.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      but weren’t you the one complaining about how they are “still in the device business” when they claimed they are getting out of it? Make up your mind…..

      p.s You aren’t an investor so why do YOU care?

    • Shogun

      Sure, the company likes to act as if its still in the device business otherwise as you point out why is BBRY even making this announcement when its TCL’s baby.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      that was my question…….

    • Shogun

      I suspect because TCL proper is an unheard of name in the industry, known either as Alcatel or now as Blackberry in regards the KeyONE. Doesn’t really alter the fact that no matter when this device is released it’ll flop like the rest.
      They should’ve released this before the Samsung S8 but as usual they miss the boat and play catch up.
      And we’ll never hear any numbers of sales just like we’ve never heard anything about DTEK50 or 60 sales either. It’s all an embarrassment to these guys.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Yeah… because people wanting to buy the S8 certainly would have grabbed a KeyOne .. SMFH. Again… you complain about them “pretending to be in the handset business”… yet you complain they aren’t sharing sales numbers… make up your mind…

      ps. TCL is unheard of? Really?

    • Shogun

      You are soooo clueless. This company has always been late to the party launching products and you know it.
      And walk down the street ask anyone if they’ve heard of TCL and you’ll be lucky to find one out of a thousand. SMFH.

    • dannyR

      Let’s put this in perspective:
      According to Strategy Analytics top Chinese brands altogether have less than five percent of global smartphone profits. So who is TCL?

    • Shogun

      Exactly and all TCL has demonstrated is that they like buying out distressed brands like Alcatel was in France and BBRY in the rest of the world. No one could pick these guys out of a lineup of brands out there. Its farcical.

    • dannyR

      Every time I see ‘TCL’, I have to remember who they are. ‘Oh yes… they make BlackBerrys. Fame!’

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Does it really matter who manufactures the phone? Do you think Joe Q Public phone users know Foxconn makes Apple phones?

    • Shogun

      The public knows that Apple designs their own phones regardless who actually builds them. They are an OEM. Blackberry is not any longer.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      And BlackBerry designed the KEYone… your point?

      Ps. So if BlackBerry is no longer an OEM, why do you keep complaining about them sharing their sales numbers?

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      and by design you mean reuses the same old tired design over and over hardly innovating being behind the curve and charging people 800 plus bucks for basically a refresh with a slight better camera…

    • Rev0lver

      All you’ve demonstrated is that you’re an ill informed, cranky old man who complains on the internet all day. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/cfb34a0421f8f4df63fb13838758c71019fd9897076894e8a4dc5fcf1253c3db.jpg

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      1. TCL is making/launching the device
      2. Zomg….I’m sure you can say the same for many phone manufacturers. Do anyone but tech geeks know who Huaweii (sp?) is?

    • Shogun

      Yeah exactly. A tech geek may know TCL but no one else does and whats more fewer people even care.
      For most consumers out there given the choice between an LG, Sony, Samsung phone and an Alcatel or Blackberry the choice is pretty obvious.
      Keep reaching.

    • Felix

      You 2 need to just get married already, Damn. Nothing on any blackberry posts but you 2 fighting.

    • dannyR

      Yes, but Hate is already married. And his wife uses an iPad; he’s fighting two-front war against Shogun. This cannot end well.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      There are others here that are just as tired of a certain poster’s nonsense on EVERY BlackBerry article as I am…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Thanks for confirming my point that it made no difference if the KEYone was released in April or May…. anyone that prefers Samsung is going to buy an S8 regardless..

    • dannyR

      I’ve got a Huawei usb stick for emergency connections (except it’s rarely necessary these days). Huawei practically owns S. Korea’s internet backbone, and I’m no tech geek.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      But you’re on a tech site….. most people aren’t.

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      but people have heard of Alcatel which is owned by TCL.

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      actually is Blackberry Mobile making the announcement. Blackberry is just providing the software.

    • Jason van de Laar

      Them not releasing their numbers bugs me also. Companies like Apple are proud to share their sales numbers, since they sell millions year over year. Clearly can’t be too good if they are not sharing this information.

    • Shogun

      Jason the company is too embarrassed to show sales numbers for the hardware anymore. Prior to their announcement of last September to get out of the manufacturing side of it every quarter saw continual declines in sales. Instead what you’ll hear is how they ‘met or beat expectations’ which is to say those expectations probably weren’t that high to begin with.
      They aren’t fooling anyone and yet they think people are dumb, which judging by the rise in share price today, only proves a sucker is still born every minute.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      But you aren’t buying their stock nor are you a shareholder so why do you care?

    • Shogun

      Since when do I have to be a stockholder to comment huh? Duh!

    • Rev0lver
    • The real Chug that Haterade

      For someone that complains about their shareholder returns etc, you should probably be a shareholder. It is akin to me complaining about Fords when I only drive GM.

    • Shogun

      For someone who claims not to own shares you seem pretty defensive about numbers that any detached observer can see are anything but positive, at least beyond the surface.
      All this while you bash Apple, a company you CLAIM to own paper in and ‘padding’ your 401K. lol

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Again, where are my “bashing” comments of Apple impacting their stock price or revenue?

    • Shogun

      Hahaha! So that’s it huh? My comments are ‘impacting the stock price’ which in turn means you stand to lose on your investment. Thanks for clarifying. Hope you did sell into that pump and dump rally on Friday because that’s about the extent of that.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Where did I say your comments were impacting the stock price?

    • Shogun

      And why would you bother posting about your comments or its impact on the share price? SMH.
      You can’t even follow your own BS anymore….

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      You keep whining about me owning Apple stock yet “I’m bashing them”…. so please show me where my comment is impacting their stock price or sales…….

      Do try to keep up…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Or they aren’t sharing sales numbers because they technically aren’t making handsets anymore….

    • dannyR

      If they technically aren’t making handsets anymore, you’re off the hook: you technically can’t buy their handsets anymore.
      You can buy an iPhone…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      TCL is making BlackBerrys… but you knew that.

      Ps. Naaaw… I wouldn’t buy an iPhone if you paid me. My wife has an iPad Mini 2 and I avoid using it..

    • Shogun

      “TCL is making BlackBerrys” You know when you say this you sound positively enthusiastic that some cheap Chinese junk brand has taken over the design and manufacturing of another brand that was once so dominant and iconic. lol

      Seems that mediocrity is something you celebrate your world

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      So by your logic, Apple products are “cheap Chinese junk” considering the fact that they are built by a Chinese manufacturer.

      Btw…. reviews of Dtek60 and initial reviews of KEYone state that both are of solid build quality….

    • Shogun

      Uh… Apple designs its own phones buddy and is still recognized as an OEM even if the assembly is done in China.
      Initial reviews? By whom? Paid shills and fanboys? On YouTube? Lmao

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      What does that have to do with build quality? And, if i’m not mistaken, BlackBerry designed the KEYone… initial reviews… you know… by actual users… not by some shill paid to hate on them *cough cough*

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      Apple phones are made in China, just saying…

    • dannyR

      I knew you were speaking ‘technically’. I even wrote it.
      You… avoid using it? I think I can infer from that  that sometimes you do use it. Horrors!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Yeah… . I have used it. It is a POS… the wifi sucks on it.. the menus are frustrating

    • Denton

      Lmao…… yeah lets gather round soccer moms and hipsters hoorah for iPhone!!!

      BTW – I will still be using my Passport while your on your 5th broken or bricked iPhone in 1 year

    • Shogun

      LMAO! Your PressedPort is already on the countdown clock to oblivion when the OS completely dries up and your left looking for a battery replacement to keep that brick chugging along.
      Funny you how defend something already rendered obsolete.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahaah the OS dries up? Riiiiight…. they definitely should be more like Apple devices which get regular updates to fix bugs and half baked features that were created in the previous handful of updates.

    • Andrew Goldenberg

      Shareholders care about anything that can cost them money EG delaying a device after reporting millions in losses. Gives them an opportunity to get out while they still can… LOL!

    • Rev0lver

      I disagree with you because your facts are wrong.

      Good day sir.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      More of the usual….

    • Denton

      BlackBerry does not sell phones….DUH!

    • Shogun

      Oh really Denty? Then how come you still buy them on their website? lol! They may not ‘manufacture’ them anymore but they most certainly are a storefront.

    • Denton

      Let me refresh that, since I know you …being a paid shill… and not comprehending reality very well.
      BlackBerry does not sell newer era BlackBerry manufactured phones but TCL phones…. DUH

    • kirfer

      Paid shill. LOL!

      Delusion on an epic scale, Denty! BlackBerry does not sell newer era BlackBerry manufactured phones but TCL phones…. DUH

      There, FTFY…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Too dull

    • Dankey

      Dem pones is doody.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      You lost??

    • Shogun

      What? You’re out to lunch man and to think you call me out for reading comprehension.
      The company sells all this junk on their website and so if that isn’t ‘selling’ then what is huh? The DTEK50 and 60 and the KeyONE will be sold through Blackberry’s online store.
      What is that if not selling? You’re a clown.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      I updated the title to better reflect the fact that TCL makes the devices.

    • buddynoel

      TCL only submitted the phone to the FCC last week. That is probably the delay.
      There is talk that the first KEYone will be a Verizon phone.
      I also heard that there was a problem with licensing between China and India.

  • Jason van de Laar

    $200 or less on a 2 year would be awesome for Canada

  • PreferredGeoff

    Another product blackberry announces way to early then ships way to long after announcing and everyone has forgotten about it. Or they already have a g6 or s8. The big boys all announce then release approx a month later and it works. Unfortunately after years of this blackberry still hasn’t figured it out. Yes it’s a tcl product but blackberry must have had some control. It will sell to the few hardcore fans left and that’s it.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      I doubt most people looking to get a G6 or and S8 would have even considered a KEYone..

    • Shogun

      Why not? This is the market you need to penetrate if you’re going to ever hope of selling these phones.
      Instead it seems the greying old man over 50 is the demographic this company is aiming for.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Riiiiight. Because only “50+ year old graying old men” are the only ones interested in a physical keyboard… GTFO

    • Shogun

      lol…If one takes a close look pal the vast majority of users of that stuff are over 50 with a handful like you in their 40’s still clinging on for dear life.
      There are hardly any thirty somethings or those in their 20’s who care about keyboards in 2017.
      More revisionist nonsense from you.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      It was a trade in program just like Apple has…. but do keep flailing.

      Ps. Save the predictions and the generalizations…. we all know how yours turn out.

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      I still use want the KEYone and my first smartphone was HTC one M7, I like having a physical keyboard because I can type while walking and actually look where I am going instead of looking at my screen and walking into people like touchscreen phones…

  • Beau Smith

    We all know this is not Blackberry delaying the release of the KEYone it is TCL. However, it is delayed, it is a negative headline for Blackberry and TCL is following the same play book as the old Blackberry. At least share who will carry it, anything.

  • tacoma

    Why is Blackberry keep introducing new phones? Isn’t BB supposed to put its devices division on death watch?
    The answer is quite simple. BB just keep making phones and introducing new ones because it is selling enough of them. It’s a niche but the demands are strong and steady. As such BB can maintain the business with confidence.
    Where is BB major market? China, most of Asia, many European countries, S. Africa, and of course Canada. The deal with TCL will increase China marketshare. But BB market in the U.S. is tiny. Those in the U.S. can be forgiven to think that BB is out of the phone business. Americans worship Apple and it makes no sense to compete with it. BB markets outside of North America far exceeds inside.
    But why does BB maintain the physical keyboard on almost every model? There is also a good answer. While a physical keyboard is of minor advantage in the English language, it is of paramount importance in the languages of its markets.
    What about security, the biggest ‘thing’ of BB? This is an essential selling features in its markets. Asians and Europeans are paranoid about personal privacy and BB delivers the only solution. They just don’t want to be hacked by the U.S. government. While Americans being hacked by its own government think of it as some kind of honor.
    In short, BB phones today are primarily aimed for markets outside of North America. This is where the money is.

    • Shogun

      Maintain the business with confidence? lol…What planet are you living on? I guess this is why they never release sales numbers anymore eh? There is sooo much demand and yet they can’t make a dime doing any of it.
      Is this is a business or a charity case for hangers-on who refuse to join the 21st century?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Refuse to join the 21st century? How so?

    • Rev0lver

      Hard to believe he’s so dense that he doesn’t even know the 21st century started in 2001.

      I take that back, it’s not hard to believe he’s that dense.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Just like it isn’t hard to believe that over half of the comments here are his…

    • dannyR

      Most Chinese phones sold to Chinese people are keyboardless all-touch devices. The options for touch-oriented character entry for 1000+ character languages is far beyond tapping keys. BB/RIM never did master the Japanese system in the old days, and their solution to that was… wait for it… don’t sell phones in Japan!

    • Cris Pijuan Casis

      In addition, BB markets consistently towards government agencies and businesses. I’m just grateful that we, the public consumer gets the opportunity to own/use one.

  • I was looking forward to getting this sooner than that. Why the delay after the hype

    • Dankey

      Hi J-Ro! You jus’ gotta contain that excitement a little longer, lil’ fella!

    • Thats gonna be hard for me, I am bursting at the seams!!

      I actually hope they get an instore demo so I can see and touch before buying. These days most phones are nothing but hype and now bang for the bucks.

    • Syaz

      I’m in the same boat… I doused my Priv in coffee recently, and although it still works, it’s slowly starting to act up. I like the idea of the KeyOne, but want to see it in person before I commit.

    • Dankey

      Did ye think the caffeine would make it work faster?
      I gotta try that….

    • me too.

  • Do Do

    If I didn’t need an S-pen, this would probably be my next phone if its as good as people who checked it out say. Looking forward to reviews.

    • meh…

      Why do you “need” an S-Pen? What good is it? It literally does NOTHING for me on the Note 8.0 I use with Lineage OS, whereas my Passport’s keyboard is much much much more valuable. As far as input methods, the hardware keyboard crushes the S-Pen in every way.

    • Do Do

      Well you need to consider that not everyone is living your life. I use it every day with my work and trying to use my finger to do the things I do with the S-pen would be a horrible experience. As far as the keyboard “crushing” the S-pen in en every way. I can’t even respond to such a ridiculous statement.

    • Shogun

      Its the kind of ‘ridiculous statement’ that only a Blackberry fanboy could make. These guys are living in a time warp

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      I beg to differ….if the pen was such a superior data input method the keyboard would have never been invented

    • Shogun

      You know how ridiculous that sounds? The pen has many uses that a keyboard does not and I see professionals using a pen to input info all the time, especially in the medical field.
      The fact is the choice of input depends entirely on the task at hand but its truly ignorant for someone to say a keyboard ‘crushes’ a pen and that there is no case to be made for its use.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      No, I’m just saying as a data input method the keyboard is superior to a pen in every way. Try to write out a hundred page essay and then try to do the same with a keyboard (assuming you know how to use one), my point will be crystal clear

    • Shogun

      Again you prove my point. Not everyone is ‘writing out a hundred page essay’ Geesus! That’s one use for a keyboard. On a computer, not a phone. Nothing else.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      That’s why it is on a Blackberry and not the latest Apple or Samsung toy

    • Do Do

      “Apple or Samsung toy”

      I guess my suspicion was right, you guys are just trolling fanboys, Nothing left to debate here. Fanboys are incapable of critical thinking.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Not a fanboy as I use both Blackberry and Samsung devices….I just recognise the need for specialisation, that’s all. Most Blackberry users also carry secondary phones for media consumption. The Blackberry KeyOne running Android may be the first phone to successfully do both

    • Shogun

      I think its pretty clear you’re a shill and on someone’s payroll to push this junk when come May even fewer will care. Sad.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Nope, just a satisfied user. Typing on glass is a poor substitute for practical data input on mobile devices…don’t fall victim to the media consumption trend…like I said, the Blackberry KeyOne may just be the first phone to actually do both data input on the go and excellent media consumption

    • Shogun

      The KeyOne is a flop and no one is going to want to give up screen real estate for a keyboard. Sorry.
      You know what’s funny is how you justify this on a phone using an OS that entirely depends on interaction with fingers on glass or an S-Pen for that matter and where a keyboard just doesn’t factor into it.
      Over the past 10 years people have adapted quite well to using touch screen inputs which themselves have vastly improved from what they once were.
      The PKB on a device is dead. Over. Finished.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Who sound like the fanboy now??

    • Shogun

      How much is Chen paying you post this crap huh? lol.. You’re so transparent.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Not even Android, as the new Blackberry is Android….let’s try Samsung….or worst, Apple!

    • Shogun

      Who cares. You know how hilarious it is when only a couple years ago you guys flamed Android and now you’re out here embracing it as your own merely because the company was desperate for something, anything to try and prop up a flagging hardware division. Even that hasn’t done the trick has it? lol!
      You think the installation of BB bloatware somehow makes it better than all the rest and everyone else knows thats bunk.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      I seriously doubt that you ever used a Blackberry….Blackberry has never put bloatware on their phones, so that statement in itself is telling. And anyone who knows anything about the mobile industry knows the challenge that BB10 OS had with apps, but it is a far superior OS that anything that came before and since….Android is an adequate substitute I guess. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right?

    • Shogun

      Who cares about BB10. It’s over and done with. I guess its easier in your world to believe that even those who’ve used a Blackberry device before couldn’t possibly have a negative opinion but for your information people can and do.
      All you’re doing here is regurgitating the same stupid talking points that have been used ad nauseam for over 5 years and you know what? People don’t care about Blackberry or its phones. Deal with it.
      End of discussion.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Dude, you crack me up….Enjoy your Iphone 9, or whatever it is now

    • Shogun

      Yeah. Come back in about three years time and maybe I can hook you up with some guys doing battery replacements on your dinosaur Pressedport or Classic so you can keep the dream alive. . lol!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      I’m sure it won’t be too tough to find you…. you’ll be here gassing up the comment section of every BlackBerry article..

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      same could be said about Apple unless you want to fork out a grand for a new one.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      How much is Cook paying you to gas the comment section of BlackBerry articles?

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      For crying out loud the phone is not even out yet….I smell Android fanboy here…

    • Shogun

      Past is prologue here pal and come May no one will care. Only you will be left flailing away singing the praises.
      Meanwhile the rest of us move on to newer and better things.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      We’ll have to wait and see, but your transparency is obvious…please don’t tell me you’re an Apple fanboy, cause they are the absolute worst lol

    • Shogun

      I’m not a fanboy of anything buddy. I’ve used a Passport, Priv, numerous iPhones, Samsung and now a Pixel. Bottom line is that even with the Priv and Passport I had little use for the keyboard and rarely bothered. That’s the reality today whether you care to deal with it is your own problem. Not mine.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      You were never a practical user then because if you were you would never believe that the keyboard would actually be displaced by glass…we’re not even close to that happening yet

    • Shogun

      Oh, that’s right. I’m not a ‘practical user’ and I guess neither are the hundreds and thousands of professionals out there today who are using iPhones or numerous Android devices without keyboards huh?
      Get real will ya pal.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Don’t let him fool you, he definitely is an Apple fanboy..

    • Do Do

      “The KeyOne is a flop waiting to happen and no one is going to want to give up screen real estate for a keyboard. Sorry.”

      I would, as I said, I need the S-pen or I’d probably be all over this if the reviews were good. My first non flip was a palm pilot with a keyboard and I can only imagine the keyboard on the keyone is better. Screen real-estate wouldn’t be critical for me but outside of what I do for work so ya.

      Honestly I don’t get the fanboy or hate. The keyone looks good but to dismiss something like the S-pen is absolutely ridiculous and no, my finger can’t replace it and I’ve tried a few different bluetooth pens just so I could get away from the Galaxy Note line but none work as good as the S-pen for my work.

    • Shogun

      That’s a reasonable position to take. My only point is that Android OS doesn’t need a keyboard for a user to interact. Indeed since the advent of apps on these devices, everything is reliant on either a finger or a pen but most certainly not a keyboard.
      Perhaps you’d be willing to give up screen size but you’re probably in the minority and its a big reason no other manufacturer has bothered with this stuff except Blackberry.
      The other poster is just a goof regurgitating company talking points and not worthy of replying to anymore.

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      actually screen is bigger while typing compared to most phones it size, and I like having a touch sensitive keyboard to scroll around so I don’t get my screen all dirty.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Riiight…. your predictions are so spot on… you know, like how you claimed TCL made BlackBerrys wouldn’t be getting updates from BlackBerry…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Just like it is pretty clear that you’re an Apple shill and on Tim Cook’s payroll?

    • Do Do

      “I just recognise the need for specialisation”

      If that were true you’d appreciate what the S-pen offers some people that a keyboard of any sort doesn’t.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      I do admit, you may have a point with that one, but I’m coming strictly from the point of what a Blackberry was designed to do

    • Shogun

      “coming strictly from the point of what a Blackberry was designed to do”

      And what’s that exactly? Tie a person to the office like a ball and chain? Because that’s about the only thing it’s good for

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Buh Buh Buh but I thought more iPhones are sold to enterprise than BlackBerrys…. so where are you ripping on Apple for their products and the whole “office ball and chain”? Oh wait, you just rip on BlackBerry but conveniently ignore the same exact isht from Apple…

    • Shogun

      Oh get off it already. Figures you’d show your face here and inject yourself into a discussion that has nothing to do with you.

      A Blackberry was never a device for anything other than ‘work purposes’ It was never entertaining nor interesting to use beyond that purpose whereas the smartphones of today manage to fill both the needs for distraction/entertainment as well as productivity.
      In your world we should all be slaves to an office and rejoice at being able to type an email on a PKB, supposedly faster by a mile and more accurate than anyone else and carry a separate device for your downtime like this clown Stiggletz believes. I swear you guys are living 10 years in the past and its just too funny.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahahhah speaking of living in the past, you do realize you can do anything on a BlackBerry (specifically the Priv and Dtek 60) that you can do on an iPhone… heck, I can even watch Netflix and play games on my Passport…. whooh. Crazy huh?

      Ps. Speaking of showing your face here…. I see your back at gassing up another comment section.. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b2e3808fd9a89c42a5b5a404be61c08683ff6702aea563e728a7b8864363e9ed.jpg

    • Dankey

      Er…this is getting old, dude. Find a new picture. Please.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Is that one of your relatives or does it bring back memories of when you last looked in the mirror?

      Ps. The picture is a perfect representation of him….

    • Dankey

      Now ye mention it, she does look like ma cuzzin aftr she bin ‘milkin’ paw…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Ewwwwww

    • Shogun

      You’re being a clown. You know full well people don’t write one hundred pages of anything on a Blackberry than they do any other device.
      Its sad how you try to justify something that went the way of the buggy whip more than 5 years ago.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Come back to me when the media consumption trend on mobile devices has abated, and see if that statement holds true lol

    • Shogun

      LOL! People like you have been predicting the ‘abatement’ of every competitor to Blackberry for over 5 years. In that time the only thing that has ‘abated’ is this company and its sad sack phones.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      I’m just saying the keyboard as a practical data input device will be with us in one form or another for the foreseeable future….the only thing that may finally do it in voice dictation and AI, but definitely not typing on class LOL

    • Shogun

      I type on glass just fine and so do the vast majority of other users today. That’s the part that kills you while you search in vain to turn the clock back in time. lol

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Oooh… congrats bro. Most people drive cars and SUVs so minivans should be eliminated.. Heaven forbid companies give consumers choice.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      My point is for practical data input on the go, a Blackberry with a keyboard is essential, this is the only point I am making

    • Shogun

      I don’t know what’s more sad. That Blackberry phones are irrelevant today or that you just don’t seem to grasp it. Either way its a sad state of affairs for you and the brand.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      So irrelevant that you gas up the comment section of EVERY BlackBerry article.

    • meh…

      A keyboard does crush a pen, quite easily. I can’t write faster than I can type on any keyboard, even a virtual one. Once that keyboard becomes physical on a phone, my speed doubles.

    • Do Do

      “if the pen was such a superior data input method the keyboard would have never been invented”

      How is it possible that you guys have so little imagination that you can’t figure out what the S-pen is critical for that a keyboard would be useless for? I’m beginning to think you guys are simply trolling as I can’t believe you guys could have such tunnel vision. Trying thinking, what would you imagine someone would use the S-pen for and the keyboard wouldn’t help, work it out, go ahead, give it a shot.

    • meh…

      What is the S-Pen critical for? I’ve not been convinced once that it’s worth having at all. Give me ONE use-case for the S-Pen, and I’ll stop saying it’s a useless gimmick. The keyboard on my BlackBerry Passport Silver Edition has multiple uses. More than typing, it can scroll sites, apps, and the home screen. It can also perform shortcuts, with every key, save a couple. Finally, I can just start typing to start typing into search and assistant. The KEYone will do almost the same thing with its keyboard. WHAT exactly does the S-Pen do?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      It does S stuffs.

    • meh…

      Name one useful thing.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      And what are you living in? Mommy’s basement with no job and no life?

    • BrooklynTheFurry

      question, if you dislike Blackberry why are you even commenting on a Blackberry article? Seems either childish or you having nothing better to do which is sad.

    • meh…

      What’s your WPM speed scribbling on the screen? My Note 8.0’s is about 20, the same as me using a swipe to type. My BlackBerry Passport keys give me 55, without any form of autocorrect.

    • Do Do

      WPM have nothing to do with my use of the S-pen, I already told you to consider that not everyone is living your life and I already told you I use it every day with my work. So again, step out of your bubble and consider not everyone uses their phone the way you do to do what you do. I also already mentioned that the Keyone would probably be the phone I would get if I didn’t need the S-pen, how could you be having so much difficulty understanding this?

    • meh…

      You still have yet to provide one use case for the S-Pen, whereas the hardware keyboard has multiple. So until you actually provide a real use case for the S-Pen, I will continue to call it the gimmick that it really is.

    • Do Do

      Ok, you go with that

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Still haven’t made your case, lol

    • Do Do

      Yes, I found it funny also.

    • Shogun

      Puleeze! The keyboard has no use whatsoever beyond what your personal preference may be for inputing. Beyond that its just as much a gimmick on a phone.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Tell that to the PC, laptop, and data base entry workers all over the world, lol!

    • Shogun

      I love how you guys compare a keyboard on a computer to the need for one on a phone. Pretty desperate.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      Blackberrys are essentially data input devices, not media consumption toys, so the point I am trying to make stands. The Blackberry KeyOne is not an ‘ ‘Iphone 8’ or ‘Galaxy 9’….it’s a Blackberry

    • Shogun

      Since when is ‘media consumption device’ considered a ‘toy’? That’s a BS line trotted out by desperate fanboys of the brand who can’t seem to move past 2005.
      People don’t do content creation or input on a BB device anymore than the next phone. The keyboard there has only one use, to type out an email or a text but its certainly not a necessity for most in 2017.

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      You obviously have never used a Blackberry standing on a crowded subway, in the back of a swerving cab, or running on your way to a business meeting….the Passport SE or Blackberry classic allows you to do data input on the go, and file manipulation with the keyboard is unmatched on any other device. An Iphone or Samsung just can’t compete…I’m sorry. And don’t get me started on typing on glass…lol

    • Shogun

      LOL! You do realize you sound like you work for the company’s PR department right? Come off it.
      People have moved on from that stuff and I see no one using a Blackberry on a bus or subway anymore and fewer that attend a business meeting with one.
      This is a dead brand that only a few cling to either because they’re forced to by a company’s IT department or themselves are just creatures of habit.
      Either way the Classic is finished and the Passport isn’t that far behind with the company selling what’s remaining of their inventory. In less than 5 years you’ll be scrounging around looking for a battery replacement to keep it on life support.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahah right. Anyone that has anything positive to say about BlackBerry is a paid shill or part of BlackBerry’s PR dept. Smfh

      Ps. Nobody here believes you actually have a job to attend a business meeting…

    • Shogun

      I could care less what anyone here believes, especially you

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Sure you dont…. which is why you spend all day here

    • Cris Pijuan Casis

      I would click you up ten times more if I could.. LOL good one!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Naaw… no different but do keep flailing

    • meh…

      Except the hardware keyboard actually has a speed increase when typing. S-Pens do not.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahah yeah, the trackpad functionality of the keyboard on my Passport is totally a gimmick… smfh

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Every phone out has that.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahah riiiiight. Keep flailing

    • Dankey

      Bring back the over-sized space-bar!

    • Schtiggletz Nunyez

      I agree with you here. The ‘S-Pen’ is nothing but a gimmick trying to justify the business case use for the giant slabs of media consumption that smart phones have become.

    • Stephen_81

      I was running a Note 4 and a Passport because I too just could not give up the S pen, the ability to have digital marking up on drawings and pictures from customers was something I never thought I’d give up.
      I’m not on the Nexus 6P and an iPhone6S, I miss both the note and the Passport a lot. but after about 3 months I stopped needing the S pen as often. If I could get a phone the width of the Passport, the height of the Note 6 with a 4 row keyboard and S pen, I’d be in heaven.

    • Do Do

      Note 6?

      As I wrote earlier, I’ve tried different methods of creating the content I need for work, with my finger, with an alternative pens etc. The precision the S-pen offers is simply incomparable on a phone, at least I haven’t found an equally capable alternative. Without the S-pen I’d have to also walk with a tablet in which case a less precise pen would work ok or worse, pen/pencil and paper. Carrying a tablet when I can do all the the work with just one device makes the most sense obviously.

    April fools?

    • Dankey

      Well, it’s a phone for fools who think the device is more secure and it’s made by fools running a once-great company into the ground. The ground, I tells ya.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      This wasn’t an iPhone article….

    • Bruce Banner

      Wrong. It’s a device that’s superior at performing a users most common and repetitive tasks thanks to customisable homescreen shortcuts that allow users to perform tasks within apps after only a single touch. It has a universal inbox that integrates up to a dozen communication related apps into one, it has a superior viewing area to anytoher

    • Dankey

      I don’ understand a single thing you written there, pardner…

    • Bruce Banner

      Qwerty BlackBerry’s can consistently perform a phones tasks in less than half as many taps/swipe gestures than other devices. In other words: it’s at least twice as fast as any other non BlackBerry android or ios device.
      Media consumption and gaming compromise, but it’s still not too bad. Screens only 0.2 inches smaller than an iphone 7.

    • Dankey

      B’Oh!

  • Christian

    Done and done.. That says it all..

  • ElChe1988

    I really wanted this phone, now I’m passing on it. G6 coming in the mail. I’m sure I’m not the only one who lost patience.

    • meh…

      Why buy a phone based on its release date? That’s stupid. Buy it based on the merits of the device, and deal with it if there’s a small delay. No one buys a car based on when the OEM decides to start selling it. If they did, they’d be called idiotic. Why buy a phone that way?

    • Cris Pijuan Casis

      Another month of waiting is nothing compared to being stuck with a phone that in my mind is 2nd or 3rd best. I understand where EIChe1988 is coming from and the frustration that comes with it but in my humble opinion, if you’ve been patient since Jan, perhaps another month wouldn’t be that far off. But again, that’s me. I hope you’re happy with your phone of choice. I, however, am trying not to get too excited and looking forward to replacing my Classic with the Keyone!

    • meh…

      I’ve been waiting since the rumors of the device when it was codenamed Mercury, so another month is nothing to me. As someone who loves electronic devices I’m cycling between a Passport Silver Edition and an iPhone 7 Plus weekly. This week happens to be the iPhone week. Anyways, after a few cycles, I’ll be able to add the KEYone in, and take out the Passport SE. I’m not concerned about the month long wait.

    • Cris Pijuan Casis

      Ditto 🙂

  • Techguru86

    At least we know that Freedom mobile won’t be selling the Blackberry KEYone

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Blackberry drops the ball again, shocking!

    • Dankey

      Did they ever catch it…?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Back in 2004 maybe?

    • Dankey

      Yarp; that’s fair

  • meh…

    That’s your own fault for not taking care of your device. Why throw your phone onto the ground? It’s not my fault for using logic to pick apart you buying a device based on release date. If I break a phone, I grab a backup that I have, then get the device I actually want, regardless of release date.

    • ElChe1988

      Lol, you’re pretty good at assuming things. Maybe I didn’t had a back up, maybe I didn’t smash it myself. But at this point, I won’t argue anymore.

  • Pingback: BlackBerry KEYone delayed until May | Droid Turf()