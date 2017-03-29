Alleged frame of V30 shows up with two selfie cameras

An alleged photo of the LG V30’s rumoured frame has shown up on the internet. It appears the still unannounced device has two front-facing cameras, which follows in the steps of the device’s predecessor, the V10.
The two 5-megapixel front-facing cameras on the V10 allow users to choose whether they want to take a standard photo or shoot a wide-angle picture or video without the use of a selfie-stick.
The V20 features a 5-megapixel front facing camera that allows for 120-degree wide angle pictures without the use of a second camera.
Given the phone line’s history, we can guess the V30 will also have wide-angle selfie capabilities. The question is, however, why did the company go back to two cameras? LG could possibly be stepping up their front-facing camera game considering Samsung S8 features autofocus capabilities in its front-facing shooter.
The alleged frame doesn’t show us the back of the phone, so it’s unknown whether there will be two rear-facing cameras like the V20. What the frame does show is the return of the second screen that V-series phones are known for. A secondary ‘Always On’ dsiplay that LG uses on three of its phones and imitated by HTC with the HTC U Ultra.
Rumours suggest the V30 will come with a 835 chipset like the Samsung S8 and the Sony Xperia XZ.
Source: Slashleaks
