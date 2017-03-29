News
Alleged frame of V30 shows up with two selfie cameras

Mar 29, 2017

7:06 PM EDT

3 comments

LG V20

An alleged photo of the LG V30’s rumoured frame has shown up on the internet. It appears the still unannounced device has two front-facing cameras, which follows in the steps of the device’s predecessor, the V10.

The two 5-megapixel front-facing cameras on the V10 allow users to choose whether they want to take a standard photo or shoot a wide-angle picture or video without the use of a selfie-stick.

The V20 features a 5-megapixel front facing camera that allows for 120-degree wide angle pictures without the use of a second camera.

Given the phone line’s history, we can guess the V30 will also have wide-angle selfie capabilities. The question is, however, why did the company go back to two cameras? LG could possibly be stepping up their front-facing camera game considering Samsung S8 features autofocus capabilities in its front-facing shooter.

The alleged frame doesn’t show us the back of the phone, so it’s unknown whether there will be two rear-facing cameras like the V20. What the frame does show is the return of the second screen that V-series phones are known for. A secondary ‘Always On’ dsiplay that LG uses on three of its phones and imitated by HTC with the HTC U Ultra.

Rumours suggest the V30 will come with a 835 chipset like the Samsung S8 and the Sony Xperia XZ.

Source: Slashleaks

